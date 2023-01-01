Concert for Peace streaming and live TV: where to see the event

Tonight, Sunday 1 January 2023, at 21.15 on Canale 5 Concerto per la Pace – 30th Edition will be broadcast. This is the traditional Christmas Concert broadcast every year on Canale 5 but which this year presents two important innovations: it changes its name and is broadcast on 1 January 2023, in prime time. In previous years it was broadcast on December 24, on Christmas Eve. Always run by Federica Panicucci, with the participation of many guests. Where to see the Concert for Peace – 30th Edition live on TV and live streaming? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles.

On TV

The event, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 1 January 2023 – at 21.15 on Canale 5.

Concert for Peace streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Singers

We have seen where to see Concert for Peace on TV and live streaming, but which are the singers who will perform on Canale 5? The event will be attended by many artists such as Gigi D’Alessio, Orietta Berti, Bianca Guaccero, Elena Sofia Ricci and many others. Below is the list of guests present tonight:

Amy Lee

Christine D’Avena

Darin

Gigi D’Alessio

Hevia

Jimmy Sax

José Carreras

Kayma

Orietta Berti

Little Choir “The Sweet Notes”

Vincent Bohanan & Sound of Victory Gospel Choirs

Also on stage Bianca Guaccero, Chiara Vingione, Elena Sofia Ricci, Leo Gullotta, Marcell Jacobs and Neri Marcorè.