Concert for Peace: lineup and singers of the event on Canale 5

What is the lineup of the Concert for Peace broadcast tonight, January 1, 2023, on Canale 5 in which many singers and artists will take part? The lineup of the event, despite being recorded, has not been disclosed. We therefore do not know in which order the various artists will perform on stage. The event will be attended by many artists such as Gigi D’Alessio, Orietta Berti, Bianca Guaccero, Elena Sofia Ricci and many others. Below is the list of guests present tonight:

Amy Lee

Christine D’Avena

Darin

Gigi D’Alessio

Hevia

Jimmy Sax

José Carreras

Kayma

Orietta Berti

Little Choir “The Sweet Notes”

Vincent Bohanan & Sound of Victory Gospel Choirs

Also on stage Bianca Guaccero, Chiara Vingione, Elena Sofia Ricci, Leo Gullotta, Marcell Jacobs and Neri Marcorè.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see the Concert for Peace – 30th Edition (above the lineup and singers) on live TV and live streaming? The event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 1 January 2023 – at 21.15 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.