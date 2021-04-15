Concert evaluation Under the direction of Sakari Oramo, HKO performed a meritorious set of important compositions that received little attention, and Anu Koms’ coloratura soprano shone

In addition to the music, the concert included poems, and presenting them was a good idea, even if the hiring of a professional actor could have been considered, writes critic Sonja Saarikoski.

Classic

Helsinki City Orchestra at the Music Hall 14.4. Head. Sakari Oramo, sol. Anu Komsi. – Dallapiccola, Enescu, Henze.

Helsinki the city orchestra’s Wednesday concert was a meritorious set of lesser-known compositions for small ensembles: Luigi Dallapiccolan Piccola musica notturna for chamber ensemble, George Enescun Chamber Symphony 12 callers and Hans Werner Henzen Being Beauteous for coloratura soprano, four cellos and harp.

In addition, Dallapiccola was inspired by the work Antonio Machadon poem Summer night (suom. Auli Leskinen) As stated by Anu Koms and at the bottom of Henzen’s work Arthur Rimbaud’n Being Beauteous (suom. Einari Aaltonen) Sakari Oramon interpretation.

The poems were a good idea. However, especially in these times, it would have been possible to consider hiring a professional actor.

Enescua has been called a musical genius about Mozart – he composed, conducted and played the violin and piano.

Various publications have also wondered why his music is not better known. There is reason to wonder.

Chamber Symphony is Enescu ‘s last remaining work, which includes both late romantic echoes, Impressionism and Orientalism.

The concert was hosted by Pia Antikainen said, referring to the loose poetic theme of the evening, that for him listening to a work is like reading a good poem; suitably familiar and new.

For myself, the beginning of the work came to my mind spontaneously Billy Collinsin runon As I read a selection of Chinese poetry from the Song Dynasty, I take a break to admire the length and clarity of the titles of the poems. end Anni Sumari): How easy it has been for me to get in, to sit in a corner, to cross my legs in the same position as he is, and to listen.

The work is kindly taken along and as a whole is relatively easy to approach. There is also fargmentarism involved, which, however, acts like allusions or aphorisms rather than as an alienating or breaking element.

The work does not produce the impression of strangeness – unheimlich – as, for example, composed almost 50 years earlier Schönbergin chamber symphony, and not needed.

Oramon led by HKO played briskly, in places almost hilariously. It does not freeze. Also short Adagiosection was played with a close look to the future.

Visually, it would allow for even greater contrast to the rest, but whatever you do; Enescu was very precise in his score, although for this particular work the finishing was left to his friend, the composer. Marcel Mihalovicin responsibility.

Chamber Symphony after heard Henzen composed a poem by Arthur Rimbaud Being Beauteous, inspired by the extreme inequality observed by the composer in New York; enormous poverty and incomprehensible wealth.

Nietzsche has argued that the basis of existence is found in musical dissonance, and little of the same idea can be found in this composition of Henzen. Being Beauteous is a frictionless work. This was conveyed in the performance.

Interpreted solo parts written for coloratura soprano Anu Komsi. He has recorded the work ten years ago with Uusinta chamber Ensemble and Sakari Oramo and, according to his memory, performed it for the first time in 1997. The recording is great, the interpretation in HKO’s concert as well.

Shades were found: strong, velvety soft, at times violent, quiet like the hum from behind a wall. The ensemble of four cellos and a harp accompanied very well, although a small balance problem could occasionally be detected between the upper and lower limbs of the cellos via a stream.

Concert started Dallapiccola Piccola musica notturna find their strength in the theme of the summer night.

The melodic language of Dallapiccola’s work, inspired by Schönberg’s music, draws from a landscape where night lengthens the shadows and begins to blur the boundaries and proportions of things and objects.

Eventually, the stepper no longer knows whether the impressions come from the outside world or from the subject’s own mind.

Can the question even be answered?

The interpretation of the HKO musicians and Oramo was clear, hearty and natural – both in this work and throughout the concert.