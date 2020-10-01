Concert evaluation Those who made it to Behm’s record release gigs are lucky because the star is bright but not yet too professional

Rita Behm shone in Tavastia with her sympathy and gifts. He no longer needs a better and bigger band.

1.10. 13:47

Pop

Behm Tavastia 30.9.

Philosophizing a sweater is less often a good idea. Compulsory positivity is scatterable.

If there’s ever anything good to say, say it. I don’t want to blame, but Finns are a bit of a negro, Behm asked in the middle of his Tavastian gig.

But at the end of the revelation, “I don’t need praise, but praise one another.”

Rita Behm was wearing a black hat and gloves in Tavastia.­

Credibly selfless, even sympathetic. But Rita Behm is the one to be praised here.

Behm’s breakthrough is an unlikely development, the kind that makes pop so teasing. In 2017, he was an occasional hitman Little G’s in the song. In 2019, he released his first single Hello dear, which became a mega hit of the 15 million stream.

The release gigs for the debut album are three full Tavastias. Pandemic capacities can be squeezed, of course, but that would be foolish. I wonder if even “normal” Tavastias would have been sold out.

Hugely lucky were and are those who got to see Behm just at this point, when the star is already bright but devoid of the routines caused by professionalism and professionalism.

Behm walked casually along the stage in Tavastia and talked to the audience freely.­

Behm has made those songs that From Jenni Vartiainen was expected in 2010 Where is my Darling after the classic in vain. Another reference is Florence and the Machine’s drama pop, but thankfully Behm doesn’t sing to the fullest like Florence Welsh. Whispering gets you much closer than whining.

As a lyricist, he has an eye for tension (“I promise you it / except I don’t”), randomness (“Dubbed in the On foot”) And considered rigidity (“ Annual number of successes ”). Behm’s romance is a universal, spiritual frequency First dates on the altar and light cheese this time as a quality word.

In the popularity analysis, a karaoke meter works: Would you sing? Would it be nice to sing? Can I sing? Yes, yes, yes. Almost regardless of the song.

Behm fans in Tavastia’s front row.­

With Behm was, in his own words, an experience of four gigs, but it was not visible. He was dressed in a black hat and gloves, walked casually along the stage, and was like picking up the notes he sang straight from the air. The essence was “artistic” – a word that involves looking at things related to art from the outside.

There was only reproach in the band.

The backing strips were chilled and apparently meant to absorb vitality and warmth from the pieces. The strings sounded as if the quartet were locked in an industrial refrigerator to play, the electronic sound mats were as thin as a poor quality mp3.

Not to mention how a drummer Peter Purovaara destroyed Frida– Yes Tivolit-single choruses with their block compresses. The playing was a home-made halon felling, although the style should have been borrowed even from the echo of The Jesus and the Mary Chain.

Audience movement was restricted in front of the Tavastia stage with tapes.­

The arc of drama is charming album was heard from start to finish. The order of the songs on the album seems to be designed for gigs.

The last song is, of course Hi dear. It has already achieved almost everything. One could still hope for a few suitable remixes because the song is too good to just be left in the mainstream. I would call first myself Chisulle or To the article.

Hello dear in the chorus, Behm sings songs that “without sua would be chords but” and commented as if by accident his own effortless talent.

In one of the interludes, he told a story sent by a fan about the police, I promiseand speeding caused by reckless crying. The fact check can be left for a second time, as the essential thing was that the thing really “came to mind”. It had not been heard at Tuesday’s concert.

Behm later apologized for some trivial squabbling: “I have to deal with that point in the future.”

That is not worth doing. It can ruin everything.