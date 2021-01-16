Concert evaluation The romantic pain of Schubert’s songs appealed to star baritone Christian Gerhaher, who sang in the Knights’ Hall.

Central to the lied concert organized by the RSO was the posthumously released song series Schwanengesang by Franz Schubert.

Classic

Christian Gerharer, baritone, Gerold Huber, piano, In the Knights’ Room 15.1. – Schubert. Concert organized by the Radio Symphony Orchestra. TV show rating.

Ten people had been allowed into the Knights’ Hall to follow Christian Gerhaherin and Gerold Huberin to be televised Schubertconcert. After all, there was more audience in the hall than performers.

The dim atmosphere of the concert seemed lonely when watched on TV. The artists were accompanied mainly by their own music making. There was a lack of close stimulating and motivating contact with a large audience. The TV audience could only imagine.

The main issue of the concert was Schubert’s Schwanengesang (Swan Song), a posthumously published series of songs named by the publisher, comprising 14 songs written by Schubert at the time of his death in 1828.

The first seven songs were composed by Schubert, a Berlin composer and critic Ludwig Rellstabin to poems. At this point, Schubert was apparently tired of the pretty but conventional poems of his Viennese circle of friends.

Gerhaherilla is one of the most beautiful lyrical baritones of our time, and he is also one of the finest interpreters of the German lied of our time. Listened to from the records, his flexible voice sounds melting softly, full of sophisticated and intimate romantic nuances.

The concert started idyllic Liebesbotschaft (Favorite message), which, however, did not pulsate so happily, but a little anxiously.

Next song, gloomy Kriegers Ahnung (Soldier’s hint) seemed better suited to the singer’s state of mind. Its melancholy emotional chaos was painfully black.

Very nuanced, Gerhaher used his voice from the beginning, but the voice did not come easily at once. The entire arsenal of honed singing technique was prominently in use.

New status demanded obvious accustoming. Along the Rellstab songs, Gerhaher strongly grabbed the text and articulated every word vigorously. At first, there was no flowing line in which individual words with their emotional colors and nuances of meaning would be woven into a flexibly advancing melodic expense.

The sound warmed and released a little quietly, and more legato began to come.

If Rellstab lieds appear to be more advanced versions of Schubert’s earlier lied models, in six Heinrich Heinen in the song he composed into the lyrics, Schubert entered a whole new poetic world for himself.

With the exception of one, the six Heine stoves are dark and heavy. Heine’s deep lyrical feelings and romantic grief appealed strongly to Schubert, although he hardly understood Heine’s ironic and cynical nuances.

Heine songs also relied heavily on Gerhaher, who impressively experienced their existential pain and anxiety. Ghostly pale Der Doppelgänger (The twin creature) made the cold shivers of death with his hints of death pass in front of the television as well.

Gerhaher and Huber concluded the concert with five songs composed by Schubert, a friend, a government official Johann Gabriel Seidlin to mediocre poems. Three of them are pretty bland.

Captivatingly pulsating in Seidl’s poem Die Taubenpost (Pigeon Mail) is Schwanengesangin last, song 14. It was moved by Gerhaher to the final number of other Seidl songs and at the same time the concert. Now the romantic longing flew much more gently and brighter than the one that started the concert Favorite messagein the song.

The singer and pianist were equal partners. Huber created an inspiring playing environment for Gerhaher where the singer’s feelings burst into life.