Concert evaluation The Radio Symphony Orchestra reached a magical result in some places: Paavali Jumppanen as soloist, Esa-Pekka Salonen as conductor

John Adams ’chamber symphony shone like a bright gem. Paul Jumppanen played Schumann’s concerto accurately.

Radio Symphony Orchestra at the Music Hall 18. 9. Schumann, Adams. Head. Esa-Pekka Salonen, sol. Paul Jumppanen

Coronary pandemic has changed the structure of orchestral concerts. Concerts are shorter and the possibilities to play different works are more limited. Despite the challenges – or because of them? – autumn programs are of particular interest.

Esa-Pekka Salonen was heard at a Friday concert by the Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robert Schumannin piano concerto in A minor with soloist Paul Jumppanen and John Adamsin chamber symphony for 15 musicians.

Esa-Pekka Salonen­

Visually, the works – a concert completed in 1845 and a chamber symphony completed in 1992 – are from a completely different country. But if you look at the idea behind them, connections start to be found. The word that unites the works is democracy.

Schumann wanted to compose a piano concerto that would be different from the tradition of “virtuoso concerts” that he despised. The end result is a work that was originally composed into a one-part fantasy and later took on a traditional concert form, deeply communicating with the orchestra. Delicate, timid, difficult.

Chamber music was evident in the work of the orchestra and Jumppanen. Salonen conducted the work emphatically for both the orchestra and Jumppanen. Jumppanen’s style of playing – serious, gestureless, precise – is suitable for a concert where the piano is one member of the Ensemble and not a giggle walker of his own way.

The articulation, phrasing, and use of time by Jumppanen and the orchestra were carefully considered. As for the first part of the dramatic lyric, I wondered if it was too much. The playing was great and exact but at times I missed something – slipping away from deliberation towards spontaneous?

Magical the moment came for the second part on the singing cello theme, which the piano commented on. It felt like the same air was being breathed on stage. Something came off. The bursting third part was a liberated call.

Encorena Jumppanen called Sibelius Spruce. The sound was warm. The choice was also good for the concerto’s repertoire in that John Adams has said that Sibelius was one of his role models.

When the stage was set up for chamber symphony, editor Lotta Emanuelsson interviewed Paul from Jumppa. The solution was significantly more workable than last week’s concert, where Hannu Linnun and Karita Mattilan the speech came from the tape.

I especially liked Jumppanen’s way of photographing Clara Schumannin significance to her husband’s compositions. He talked about “editing”.

John Adamsin chamber symphony is inspired in particular by two, at least seemingly very different, sources: Arnold Schönbergin from the first chamber symphony and 1950s cartoons.

Adams has said that chamber music was awkward for him, but Schönberg’s work served as a kind of key to it.

The three-part work combines symphonic sounding with translucency and communication between individual musicians. The synthesizer brings an oddity to the acoustic soundscape.

In the first section Mongrel Airs (“Mixed Race Songs”) combines multidisciplinary themes from which one can find references to almost any tradition of art music to folk music and jazz.

In the second part Aria with Walking Bass different elements “interfere” with the varying bass flow from one instrument to another.

In the third part, unbridled awkward In Roadrunner, the direction is clearly common, but the means to get there with different instruments are different.

Adams ’chamber symphony performance was hugely fine. The inner pulse piloted by Salonen supported polyrhythmic music that he would not have hoped to end.

Where the conception of democracy in the Schumann Concerto is Habermasian deliberative, Adams is associated with a Mouffian tradition in which different, conflicting voices coexist and one truth is difficult to find. That’s why it speaks so much in this time.