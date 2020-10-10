Concert evaluation The people of Tapiola served Beethoven’s energy in various forms

Klaus Mäkelä played “Beethoven on Steroids” at the Tapiola Symphony.

Classic

Tapiola Sinfonietta at the Espoo Cultural Center, directed by Klaus Mäkelä. Anni Haapaniemi, oboe. – Widmann, Strauss, Beethoven.

“Beethoven on steroids. ” Conductor Klaus Mäkelä sold a German Jörg Widmannin Con Brio and I bought it. That was a great key to interpretation by Widmann (b. 1973). To Beethoven to the tribute composed by him.

The work draws on the composer’s master from the Seventh and Eighth Symphonies and the gestures of this rhythm. All the recognizable thematic and rhythmic material stretches and flows, blows and bursts in a tense hurlumhe until the glorious final. Why take someone a button when you can listen live to its consequences, safely?

Tapiola Sinfoniettan your oboist Anni Haapaniemi got to sing to the instrument as a soloist Richard Straussin in the oboe concerto. Its additional name would be “live concert”, as it was the main theme of the first part and also Haapaniemi’s sweet performance. After Widmann’s absurdity, it was wonderful to immerse oneself in feelings of harmlessness and beauty.

The andante’s enthusiastic atmosphere with its fine sound worlds in particular was now well suited. In the third part, Haapamäki merged himself into an orchestra.

An impeccable interpretation of the whole concert. Strauss’s composition provided the same escape in the current situation as in his time of composition, in post-war uncertainty.

Beethoven the performance series of all the symphonies has progressed to number eight, among the more handsome ones in vain. However, it is a rather funny show, at least played by Klaus Mäkelä and the Tapiola Sinfonietta. The start is a boisterous trio that grows from fun to a serious final cement of our time: “We’ll kill that devil”. If you need music behind that phrase, then it’s here.

In the second part, a heavy bell rattles, the hand of which is expected to be joyfully excited, and when it comes out it will once again make you happy. The excitement was immersive, thanks to the tight stitching.

The minuet, on the other hand, is sheer bread and circus fun, until the main one of the court enters the stage with cello patterns and accompanied by horns.

Led by Mäkelä, the tension culminated in the last part, finishing the energy-charging effect of the whole concert.

Correction 10.10. at 10.01: The name of the oboistist is Anni Haapaniemi, not Anna Haapamäki, as you read incorrectly in the story.