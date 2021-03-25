Concert evaluation The pandemic caused the Radio Symphony Orchestra to face the Teenage Fanclub

The orchestras of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area are also competing more intensively for international broadcasting attention with international actors.

The chamber symphony orchestra’s chamber music concert online on Wednesday from the Music Hall. – Saariaho, Bach, Meredith, Ravel, Fagerlund.

The metropolitan area symphony and chamber orchestras are facing a tough place, with online concerts by up to ten musicians without an audience being the only opportunity to perform during the current pandemic constraints.

Competition is also intensifying. Why listen to their webcasts when you can listen to them online, for example Bavarian State Opera fresh The Rosary From Munich, Pekka Kuusiston and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra last week’s cooperation From Reykjavik, Outi Tarkiainen premiere Sakari Oramon from leading From the Stockholm Philharmonic Concert or Klaus Mäkelän on Wednesday led by the Orchester de Paris concert From Paris?

Answer can be found in chamber music concerts organized by symphony orchestras in our Helsinki metropolitan area in addition to their orchestral activities during normal times.

The Radio Symphony Orchestra performed five works on Wednesday, increasing the number of performers from one to nine.

Laconisme de l’aile is the work that made Kaija Saariaho Kaija Saariahon 40 years ago. Yuki Koyama played the long-awaited masterfully of Saariaho’s perhaps first intact dissertation on the interface between tone and noise. Even then, one of Saariaho’s favorite poets was also present Saint-John Persen snippet of text.

Another top RSO musician Sivan Magenin the harp joined Johann Sebastian Bachin (or perhaps the son of this once more popular composer Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachin) in the sonata. It has survived as a version for violin and harpsichord, although the violin may well have been replaced by a flute, and today the harpsichord is often replaced by a harp. Great chamber music, although I personally like the harpsichord version more.

Composer Anna Meredith is a classically trained contemporary composer who lets his rock fans emerge more and more powerfully. Recently, he was on display At the Musica nova festival and before that in the acclaimed Villa concert.

Now RSO musicians formed a string quartet to perform Meredith’s rhythmic pizzicato thesis A Short Tribute to Teenage Fanclub.

It’s been 29 years since I heard the Teenage Fanclub band in Ruisrock demanding Nirvana as her warm-up on the main stage. The production should probably be done once, as the tribute to the band sounded more like Stray Cats Runaway Boys based on riff. Admittedly, a riff based on a descending scale has certainly had other predecessors from several centuries.

Lively little work, but not the most enduring Meredith.

Large composers sometimes try to downplay their most beloved production. Maurice Ravel claimed that his In his bolero there is no “music at all,” and when everyone quickly admired what was composed Introduction and Allegro -chamber of a piece of chamber music, he left it without an opus number.

Sivan Magen’s dreamily beautiful part reminded me that the composition was a harp manufacturer’s order to promote his new model. And as such, the most wonderful advertising music of the 20th century. However, I am sure that listened to the concert hall acoustics seven caller’s tone would have been a more seamless than listening to the network transmission.

Sebastian Fagerlundin octet Autumn Equinox is so complex contemporary music that the conductor and RSO solo horn player Józséf Hárs led a work completed in 2017 that reflects Fagerlund Autumn sonataopera, especially in the final part of the slow part. In some respects, it also leads to the later graduate Water Atlas orchestral work.

And yes, Fagerlund seems to be looking for orchestral powers in the octet as well Sibelius in places Voces intimae in his work for string quartet, which will be performed by the RSO on April 7.

In Fagerlund’s work, of course, there is also enough delicious chamber music dialogue, for example in the short backwater of the last part before the impressive final climax.

You can return to the Arena recording of the concert behind this link.