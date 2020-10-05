Concert evaluation The mighty music of Venice plays handsomely in a slightly standard concert of the baroque festival

Works by Venetian composers were performed at the Helsinki Early Music Festival on Sunday.

Classic

Helsinki Early Music Festival concert at the Knights’ Hall on Sunday 4.10. FiBO Players. – Monteverdi, Merulo, Picchi, Marini, Albinoni, Galuppi, Vivaldi.

Where there is money and power, there is also the arts and above all the music, which has often best served the representative needs of the city, the prince or the crown. In the Italian (early) Renaissance, music life was concentrated first in Florence, then in Rome and Naples, and of course also in Venice, whose time in music was in the 16th and 17th centuries.

In Venice, church and opera music were a priority, but sonatas and concerts were also the city’s contribution to Italian and European music life.

The king of the solo concert was Antonio Vivaldi, whose inventions were imitated throughout the continent. There was hardly a single instrument or combination of instruments for which he would not have composed one or more concerts amounting to half a thousand.

It was great to hear a concert for two Corno a caccialle and for the band RV 538. Bringing hunting horns to the prince’s hall has had to be quite an innovation, comparable to an electric guitar in a symphony orchestra, for example.

Fortunately Tommi Hyytinen and Hannes Kaukoranta did not hesitate in fear of mistakes, but allowed to come a full-blown trumpet. Miikka Saarinen by the same token Tomaso Albinonin in the trumpet concerto showed that we too are already mastering natural horns.

Baldassare Galuppin the performance in the G minor string concerto was elegant. In that, as elsewhere, FiBO also excelled in the cultivation of ornaments.

Represented the early Baroque Biagio Marinin low-key controlled Passacallo op. 22/25 and played as a frame for the concert Claudio Monteverdin Toccata and Ritornello Orpheus – accompanied by a wonderful buzz of brass.

Musically, the most inventive part was Anna-Maaria Oramon as subtly as skillfully played Claudio Merulon and Giovanni Picchin harpsichord pieces.

Perhaps the program of the program could have been complemented by a couple of Venetian women, for example. Anna Bonin or Maria Teresa Agnesin with music.