Concert evaluation The farewell concert of Sinima’s Lahti Chief Conductor Dima Slobodeniouk was a suitable combination of musical contrasts and intersections

Intensity and touching moments were heard at the Sinfonia Lahti concert.

Symphony at Lahti Sibelius House 20.5. Head. Dima Slobodeniouk, sol. Jan Lehtola, organ. Estimated streaming. – Saariaho, Tchaikovsky.

Standard phrase in concert critiques today seems to be: whether the audience should have experienced this in the hall. It is especially hopeful in exceptional situations, which Lahti Sinfonia’s Thursday, who has served as chief conductor for five years, Dima Slobodenioukin farewell concert represented.

The program was interesting: Kaija Saariahon organ concert The shadows of the earth, played as a soloist Jan Lehtola, and Tchaikovsky The Fateful Fifth Symphony, composed in 1888. The program was not only a great musical ensemble with contrasts and intersections in an appropriate proportion, but also readable through Slobodeniouk’s person: as the conductor pointed out in an interim interview, he is a “mix” of his native Russia and Finland, where he moved from Moscow when he was 16 years old.

Saariahon The shadows of the earth is a masterpiece from 2014. It is inspired Shelleyn runon Adonais: An Elegy on the Death of John Keats from a few verses in which the earthly becomes conceived against the mystery of eternity.

We are on the verge of fundamental questions – both in the poem and in the three-part, 15-minute work. Throughout the work, the microtonality creates a strong image of the boundaries of the shadow, which flicker and may change depending on the direction of the light. The work is primarily a work for organ and orchestra: the whole creates a tissue in which the organ is the largest single element but still part of something larger.

In the first part, a huge tension is created, over which the organ sometimes penetrates penetratingly. In the second part, the proportion of the organ is emphasized; it is contemplative, stagnant in a way. The change is sneaky and flowing. In the third part, one feels an intense and violent effort towards a solution, the truth behind the shadow, but it is not finally found. It is a part of living.

The performance as a whole was impressive. I like Slobodeniouk-style leads where gestures are appropriate; expressive but also pragmatic. Lehtola and the orchestra offered a convincing interpretation of the work.

Tchaikovsky The Fifth Symphony began with sophisticated reflection. The phrases were long and thoughtful, which was the strength of interpretation throughout the performance. In the second part Maria Luhtanen played a beautiful horn solo. Someone was already lurking behind the summer-day carefree of the third part – perhaps a reminder that this too is just a shadow. The end of the symphony was just as solemn as the farewell concert included.

The intensity of the spring system in particular was wild; at times I even wondered if there could have been a little more variation in the characters. Despite a small intermittent divergence, the performance was a handsome decision for Slobodeniouk’s season.

One of the most touching moments of the evening was when the orchestra’s strings played extra Sibelius Portrait of the Countess, thanks to his resigning chief conductor.