Concert evaluation The concert of the new Skipper Quartet was fun, but the quartet still needs rehearsals

The new Skipper Quartet is following in the footsteps of the original: both are designed to make the audience feel comfortable.

New Skipper Quartet at the Savoy Theater 20.9. Tuukka & Sampo Haapaniemi, Petri & Jouni Bäckström. Screenplay by Jouni Bäckström, directed by Reetta Ristimäki.

Who an older music lover would not remember the landmark Skip Quartet where they sang at first Auvo Nuotio, Olavi Virta, Kauko Käyhkö and Teijo Joutsela. The power quarreled with the rest of the trio over the money troubles in 1953 and was replaced Eero Värewho was a man in place.

The songs of that quartet cannot be missed over and over again. All were great musicians who knew how to weld their beautiful voices into a captivatingly glowing and nuanced fellowship and a skillfully unanimous and supple rhythmic percussion. In addition, they were delightfully amusing fraternal cults and mastered the skill of entertaining.

New Skipper Quartet has set out to follow in the footsteps of the original quartet. It originated as a tenor Petri Bäckström idea.

The new skippers are also meant to make the audience feel comfortable and laugh. They also know how to have fun and like to dance.

An hour and a half, Reetta Ristimäki the directed show plays with a kind of double coding. The members of the quartet please prepare a performance to be performed at the Savoy Theater.

During the rehearsal, various production problems and pressures, funding with grant applications, software choices, the role of each in the performance, and the relationships between the singers were addressed.

Unfinished the impression brought with it a sketchy comedy and commercial omens that would be missing from the “finished” performance. The concept has often been tried before and has been found to work.

Since it was as if the audience was watching the rehearsal, it is understandable that there was still a lot to grind.

The sound should be restored first. It was too strong and contributed to purring and roughening the co-operation. Some of the wild powers of the synth and the drum machine were like the sounds of destruction.

Apparently, it was difficult for the singers to hear each other properly because at the beginning of some of the songs, not everyone had a clear sense of tone. As the singers rumbled their ears, the sound began to clear and the amusing roaring effect disappeared.

All four are experienced professional singers and musicians. When they manage to practice, the sound condenses and unifies. At the same time, everyone can also retain their own voice and bring personal color to the whole. In rhythmic accuracy, a lot should also be learned from the original Skipper Quartet.

The list included familiar numbers from the Skipper Quartet, but the New Skipper Quartet not only wanted to emulate its role model, but also gave the program its own stamp. However, the software line could be rethought in the following exercises.