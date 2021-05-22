Concert evaluation The chamber ensemble led by the Chilean Paolo Bortolameoll weaves the enchantment of the fairytale world delicately and excitingly

Soprano Sumi Hwang yelled and screamed in horror, whistling, laughing, sighing, sliding, gliding at heights, and breathing ghostly low.

Classic

Helsinki City Orchestra at the Music Hall 21.5. Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor, Sumi Hwang, soprano. – Unsuk Chin, Beethoven. Streaming concert.

South Korean soprano star Sumi Hwang adventured fantastically skillfully Unsuk Chinin in the book Akrostichon Wortspiel. The Acrostic Word Game is a musical wonderland whose seven strange scenes originate Michael Enden from the book A story without end and Lewis Carrollin from the book Through the Looking-Glass (Lisa’s adventures in the mirror world).

The Acrostic Word Game was completed in 1991. The theme of Alice in Wonderland then began to sprout and evolve in the mind of Chin, a native of South Korea, and in 2007 received the successful premiere of the opera Alice in Wonderland.

In his pun, Chin has edited Ende and Carroll’s lyrics in many ways, resulting in fun nonsense, phoneme magic made up of vowels and consonants.

Chin’s music aroused visual images so intense that one could imagine Hwang watching crazy, fascinating, and frightening distortions and hallucinations and reacting to them with his wizarding singing acrobatics.

Using a wide variety of extreme sound-producing techniques, Chin conjures up a surreal melodic time in which the voices of oriental spirits and demons could also be heard.

Hwang yelled and screamed in horror, whistling, laughing, sighing, slipping slipping, rumoring and gliding at heights, and breathing ghostly low. But he twisted and bent his voice in any way, almost always it sounded enchantingly beautiful, and almost never grotesque.

Chilean Paolo Bortolameollin the chamber ensemble led by the weaver weaved the enchantment of the fairytale world both with delicate flutter and with tones full of excitement and horror, always with humor.

Mandolin, piano, harp, woodwinds, strings and percussion were a combination that was conducive to Chin’s storytelling. The abnormal tunings of many instruments added to the teasing impression of strangeness.

In 1802, Beethoven wrote his will in the famous Heiligenstadt, in which he said he even planned suicide. The cause of severe depression was severely impaired hearing.

It is wondered how Beethoven managed to complete his second symphony in D major in the same year, a work that is vital, life-affirming, and filled with positive moods.

Bortolameoll is a conductor who seems so positive that he was just the right person to conduct Beethoven’s Second Symphony. With the most flexible and expressive gestures, he kept the music in a dynamic, cheerful and surprising movement.

The centerpiece of HKO’s performance was the warmly beautifully sung, aria-like second part, Larghetto.