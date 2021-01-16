Concert evaluation Steve Reich’s masterpiece was brought to Finland – Did you know that Sibelius’s Kämp was born family-friendly?

Susanna Mälkki also directed the Finnish premiere of 94-year-old Betsy Jolas.

Classic

Helsinki City Orchestra with conductor Susanna Mälkki, soloist Håkan Hardenberger, trumpet, on Friday from the Music Hall webcast. – Reich, Jolas, Sibelius.

”This piece is running! In the middle of composing, I realized that this work is running! ”

Thus, one of the foundations of minimalism Steve Reich (b. 1936) recently told me in an HS interview when I asked where Runnercomposition for “two ensembles” and 19 callers got their name.

The run continued as a development written for a symphony orchestra Music for Ensemble and Orchestraby the premiere Susanna Mälkki led the main guest of the Los Angeles Philharmonic in 2018. Now the Finnish premiere was heard.

No it is not uncommon for composers to execute composition orders by giving a new name to an orchestral arrangement of an old work. In this development, for example, the variation within the basic tempo and the five-part form are Runner Peru.

But the change was worth it! If Runner sounds like a good work Music for Ensemble and Orchestra is even a masterpiece.

Reich composed for a long time for his ensemble and gave up symphony orchestras after being betrayed by them. Reich music can be different, but it must not be rigid but naturally swinging.

Contemporary conductors and orchestral musicians understand the Reich better, so the composer fell in love. This work has even been called Reich’s first orchestral work in 30 years.

Music for Ensemble and Orchestra combines the Reich’s abilities to compose deliciously for ensemble and symphony orchestra. Mälkki and the Helsinki City Orchestra reached the Reich’s forward-looking nature very satisfactorily when listened to via live webcast.

The ecstasy would certainly have been greater if pandemic restrictions had allowed the audience to be present at the Music Hall.

Where 84-year-old Reich still time? Hopefully at least as long as I was already 94 years old Betsy Jolas. This one studied Darius Milhaud’n and Olivier Messiaen led and makes a more complex modernism than the Reich, which is also liked by rock lovers.

Jolasin Onze Lieder more performances from 1977 are now available Håkan Hardenberger thanks to. “The Best Trumpeter in the Galaxy” gets to show all his skills in Jolas ’composition in a tight avant-garde and more traditional backwaters.

Jolas as a composer and Mälkki as a conductor balanced the orchestral part into a translucent tone. The soloist shone.

Adolf Paul later recalled that Jean Sibelius composed his King Christian II piano version of his play “in a couple of hours” and orchestral score “in a couple of days”.

However, this is where the work started: after receiving publishing contracts from Finland and Germany, he composed three more parts and turned the best pieces of play music into an orchestral series. He was very pleased with this version and felt that he had achieved “something ready for the first time”. Sibelius was happy to conduct the orchestral series, which was completed in 1898, throughout his active conducting.

The Helsinki City Orchestra was at home in the work. Nocturen cordiality, Elegian beauty as well Musetten lightness came true.

Just Musetten the false jaws of the melody matched the words “I’m going back to the Cabin”. Adolf Paul’s memoir, however, suggests that the melody came from a family-idyllic composer improvising dance music for his little daughters the same morning Paul asked him for play music.

The last part of the series Ballad already refers to the first symphony. I was just annoyed by that webcast Balladin at the time did not seem to convey balance ideally. Besides, the final ascent benefits a lot from the fact that the enthusiasm of the orchestra and the audience feed each other in the same hall.

However, it is great that despite the pandemic, we received a live broadcast of the enchantment and review opportunity online also afterwards. Two important Finnish premieres and one classic represented excellent programming.