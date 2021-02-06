Concert evaluation Seriously at Hammond – Sami Klemola’s electric organ concert was a rare occurrence

Steve Reich’s work is reminiscent of the World Trade Center’s earlier 1993 terrorist attack.

Tapiola Sinfonietta’s Musica nova online concert on Friday, February 5th. Emil Holmström as soloist, Hammond organ, Roland Kluttig as conductor. – Streich, Klemola, Reich.

About the Hammond organ loosens no matter what in the world of pop, rock and jazz, but in classical music and avant-garde it is rarely used as an enricher of orchestration and perhaps only now as a soloist in an entire concert.

Sami Klemolan Ghost Notes the concerto for Hammond organ and chamber orchestra begins with the same voices initially held for a very long time without a more specific tempo. Sometimes voices are added and vibrato is turned on. When the vibrato effect is removed, the chamber orchestra responds briefly with a dense light sound field.

When a wider range of melodies and a cluster of melodies, or a cluster, finally come out of the organ, it feels as if something significant has happened.

The second part introduces the cracking of the organ in a low register and the orchestra’s brutal rhythmic responses. The original keyboardist for the heavy rock band Deep Purple Jon Lordin even the fans might find familiar sounds at times, but Klemola’s world of noise and tone colors is more complex.

Concluding remarks Obsession fortunately lost a live broadcast to the enchantment of a short-lived transmission disruption. In the translated cadence, soloist Holmström could perhaps have been released even more. It is precisely the recurrence that underlined the deliberate obsession of some.

The composer and soloist knew how to balance the powerful power of the Hammond organ and the Leslie speaker cabinet with the acoustic part of the Tapiola Sinfonietta.

How do the acoustic surfaces of a concert hall resonate when, after pandemic restrictions, you can sometimes listen to a large-scale concert performance on the spot?

Probably quite impressive.

Swedish belonging to the top map of contemporary composers Lisa Streichin (b. 1985) sound typical of the interfaces of silence, noise, and melody in some Helmut Lachenmann and Kaija Saariahon works.

Fragile sounds are often counterbalanced by even brutal rhythmic proportions just like in the middle part of Klemola’s electric organ concerto. Coat contained in Finland its premiere just such a rotation.

Streich’s works usually seem like mysterious rituals, but now he came up with the idea that the German-speaking Coat (jacket) could also refer to Puccinin in Italian The taboo opera (Cloak).

This impulse brought in other memories of early music and made the work more ordinary than I might have expected.

Conductor Roland Kluttig is now in his fifties the boss of the Graz Opera and long line specialist also in contemporary music.

Making music with the Tapiola Sinfonietta sounded tense and alive even without a live audience. It also affected the culmination of the evening Steve Reichin work.

I followed recently composer Reich observing the general rehearsals of his composition concert in Stockholm and demanding the removal of a video add-on invented by the organizers.

Aurora Rosasin video supplement to the Reich now ringing City Life seemed valid based on what the video recording of the online concert conveyed.

The camera occasionally picked up background video, sometimes live musicians, and the viewer was left annoyed by the pandemic time. The concert hall itself could have decided which visual stimulus to focus on at any given moment.

City Life from 1995 reflects the deep connection between the Reich and New York. The composer himself recorded the voices of the city and the townspeople as a rhythmically well-defined part of the Ensemble’s expression. It features Reich minimalist music spiced with speech, machine sounds and even a disco-friendly centerpiece.

For the finals, Reich spoke to firefighters after the 1993 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center. Six people died and more than a thousand were injured.

And yet the 1995 work reminiscent of that blow feels mostly like prophetic prophecy.

The 2001 terrorist attack was known to murder thousands. And destroyed the twin towers of the World Trade Center in the way that the 1993 terrorists were already aiming with their bombs.

You can return to an interesting concert from this link.