Concert evaluation Serenade for Life concludes creative work – in his last work, Einojuhani Rautavaara draws from the music universe he created for himself

On Friday, the Radio Symphony Orchestra performed Rautavaara’s Two Serenades for the first time in Finland.

Radio Symphony Orchestra at the Music Hall on February 5. Paula Sundqvist, violin, Hannu Lintu, conductor. TV show rating. – Mozart, Rautavaara / Aho, Kodály.

Radio the main work of the Friday concert of the symphony orchestra can be considered Einojuhani Rautavaara (1928–2016), the last remaining work Two serenades, which was now heard for the first time in Finland. In the premiere, he played as a soloist in 2019 in Paris Hilary Hahn, whose recording of the book will be released next month.

While waiting for that, it’s good to listen to RSO from the Arena, for example, violinist Paula Sundqvistin and conductor Hannu Linnun Friday performance.

Of the last In his works of the years, Rautavaara hardly invented anything new anymore, but always made only new variations in his compositions on topics that pushed to the surface from works from decades ago.

Rautavaara’s numerous choral songs from the 1970s in particular proved to be a fruitful music laboratory, where he found subjects for his orchestral works, for example. The music universe created by Rautavaara for himself is so strong that, for example, the first of the serenades we have heard, A serenade for a loved one, seamlessly merges themes from two male choir songs of the late 1970s (To the serenade’s wife and Leaves leaves).

In the second in the serenade, the last work in Rautavaara’s production, the time span is even longer when you hear memories of the early career of the 1950s, the days of forces in the 1990s, and old age in the 21st century. After a serious illness in 2004, Rautavaara knew she was living in an extended period of time, and it is descriptive that the name of the last composition is A serenade for life.

The themes are welded together, above all, the strong melodicity and singing of Rautavaara’s music, which is supported by his practice of harmony. Violin soloist, RSO Concertmaster Paula Sundqvist played the long lines of the melody singingly and full-bodiedly romantically. The whole orchestra played Rautavaara’s beautiful, constantly spinning legato line to its full potential, to which the additional melodies of harmony bring enigma.

The orchestration interrupted by Rautavaara was completed by his old composition student, friend and colleague Kalevi Aho, who has clearly been able to settle in Rautavaara ‘s boots. The serenades sound uniform and iron-like, conducted by conductor Hannu Linnu.

Jos Paula Sundqvist was the star of Rautavaara’s work, Zoltán Kodály In dances from Galanta they were solo clarinetists Christoffer Sundqvist and other woodwinds of the RSO along with the work with their audible solos. The RSO glowed the peaks of Kodály’s folk music-based work with a romantic decision. Heard at the beginning of the concert Mozartin 35th Symphony (Haffner) received a streamlined interpretation from the Bird and the RSO.