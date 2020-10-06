Concert evaluation Seppo Pohjola’s new work, presented in the middle of a contemporary music concert, confused with its Finnish depression and late Romanticism in its plush style.

The Zagros Ensemble also presented French intelligence at the concert.

Contemporary music

Zagros Ensemble Klang Concert 5.10. In the Camerata Hall of the Music Hall. – Hynninen, Bertrand, Bedrossian, Connesson, North.

“All the waltz of disappearance, ”would agree Seppo Pohjolan according to the name of his new piano quintet.

It was a little confusing to hear in the Zagros Ensemble’s contemporary music concert a plush work dedicated to Finnish depression, following the paths of late romance.

The bows were allowed to glow with the fullness of their hearts dense currents of legacy and, in places, fiery effervescence. The piano brilliantly patterned and constructed dark sounding columns. Consensus prevailed throughout the spill, and there was little conflict between the instruments.

The quintet’s waltz sections sounded like salon entertainment. The surprise was a short playful final vignette, at the end of which one pizzicato click seemed to burst the whole avalanche bubble.

The North quintet spirit of nostalgia, while Maija Hynninen Glow within for flute and bass clarinet, i.e. in the present moment. It started with the blowing sounds of the instruments, their breathing, and grew a little quietly into long lines.

Hynninen says that he composed his work with a little baby in his arms. The baby apparently felt good, not crying from hunger or stomach aches.

The atmosphere was very affectionate, intimate and calm. Glow within is everyday poetry in which the mother consciously senses the feelings of the baby.

Glow within is sensitive to momentary vibrations, external and also internal, biological sound and rhythmic stimuli. In the smallest and most insightful way, a warm modern snapshot is created.

Concert the other three works originated in France. All three composers proved to be original intellectuals.

Christoph Bertrandia (1981–2010) was considered one of the greatest promises of contemporary European music. His career was cut short by suicide.

Trio SANH for bass clarinet, cello and piano is named after a Chinese word meaning both the number three and “scattered” and “scattered”.

It was often the impression that all three musicians played and patterned the same themes in a heterophonic style of Asian music. The piano and winds were often at odds with each other.

The unifying factor was the same constant tempo. Eventually, the pressure of uniformity made everyone pulsate harmoniously at the same pace. The multi-generational rhythmic and slightly wobbly process was very intense.

Franck Bedrossian (b.1971) A chamber to be Haunted for two violins has been inspired Emily Dickinson of a poem in which inner demons and shadows haunt the self of the poem.

The two violins conjured a feverishly passionate and interesting string technique into the ghostly nightly singing and moaning. The work is an exciting psychological image of horror.

Guillaume Connesson (b. 1970) has taken Techno-Parade as the starting point for the “brutal energy” of techno music. The flute, clarinet and piano turned the techno’s manic jump into a playful rhythmic swing. The work ends in a short way, unlike many techno pieces, which don’t always seem to come to an end at all.