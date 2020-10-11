Concert evaluation Risto played wildly as if in the last day in front of a live audience: “That’s what went on sprawling”

Risto played a chaotic, psychedelic and shocking interpretation of his album Sun the Sun plaa plaa plaa.

Rock

Risto G in Livelab.

Some bands tend to play their songs as well as on records, while others vary in performance like a shirt. Both ways can create enjoyable experiences, but the latter guarantees more surprises with the Guarantee.

Of the Finnish champion bands, for example, at the gigs of 22-Pistepirkko and Risto, you never know exactly in advance what will come from there. 22-Pistepirkko has seemed to work on a sense of humor and has often been able to channel even annoying energy into energy.

Risto’s variations have seemed to be based more on the band’s playing skills, although there is no lack of emotion. So it was on Saturday at G Livelab, when the band played through their 2006 album The sun the sun plaa plaa plaa.

The band lead character, singer and keyboardist Risto Ylihärsilä warned at the outset that the arrangements would not follow the arrangements heard on the record or even at recent gigs. Maybe the warning was now reasonable, if even someone had come to hear a version of the record.

Immediately the first song Love rock began scrupulously, but then condensed into an adventurous psychedelic somewhere in the gossip between bands like B-52’s and MC5.

In his opening speech, Ylihärsilä spoke about the arrangements. Such are reminiscent of plans made in advance. G’s gig didn’t look or sound planned.

Even when sensitized In the princess of the sun or In small shells, the connection to the disk versions was quite indicative. In any of Ylihärsilä’s songs, were the lyrics heard just different from excerpts?

Risto Ylihärsilä, Ninni Luhtasaari and drummer Ville Leinonen in the background.­

Discopallon the beautiful stemmas drowned in the uproar. It started with Ylihärsilä’s jazzy keyboard solo, which others jumped in when they got there. Guitarist in the wild jam section Tuomas Eriksson seemed to sink into an eye-closing and face-twisting trance.

Meanwhile, bassist / guitarist Ninni Luhtasaari Pokka tore again. Drummer Ville Leinonen on his face, sweat flowed as a fall and Ylihärsilä rattled his keyboards as if possessed by a vengeance. Despite the chaos, everyone played seamlessly together.

You don’t see that kind of performance every day, not even every time from the band Risto. Ylihärsilä himself stated at the end of the song that “it started to splurge”.

The sun the sun plaa plaa plaa disc lasts about half an hour. It took more than an hour for Risto to present it, even though some of the interpretation sounded a bit stubborn and didn’t get much in the way of interludes.

Everything did not go perfectly, but I guess I can’t or won’t like that attitude. The psychedelic kaleidoscope accommodated shades of jazz, noise, blues, and you know where. There was power in the chaos and even the reactions of the audience sounded partly hysterical.

After the show, Ylihärsilä, who met in G’s hall, said that now he had to let go in full in case the arrogant Korona would soon stop making live music again. If that happens, then Risto’s gig will nourish the listener in a lack of good mental well.