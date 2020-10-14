Concert evaluation Pianist András Schiff’s recital was an art of presence from the first beats to the last, and such a playing speaks deeply

András Schiff’s piano ritual made the playing process visible and the presence did not weaken for a moment, writes critic Sonja Saarikoski.

András Schiff’s recital in the Music Hall 13.10. – Haydn, Beethoven, Schubert.

When looking Haydnin Piano Sonata No. 32, Beethoven from Piano Sonata No. 21 “Waldstein” and Schubertin a program consisting of the last piano sonata in B major, the mind would make a narrative.

There is a clear line here. Countess of Beethoven Waldstein, to whom Beethoven owned his sonata, wrote to the composer: may the spirit of Mozart flow into you through the hands of Haydn. Schubert, for his part, admired and appreciated Beethoven to such an extent that it has been speculated whether it is a coincidence that he died only 20 months after Beethoven.

However, the logic of the best concerts is different: the music really is is born at that moment. The layers of time are involved, of course, but they are much more complex than a linearly moving story can. That’s why the best concerts punch holes in the usual, creating, so, more time.

Such a concert was a pianist András Schiffin recital at the Music Hall on Tuesday.

Schiff has told me he thinks when he plays landscapes, for example, so it may not be unnecessarily banal to share the image his Haydn interpretation gave me.

A much experienced person who tells about life without beautifying. Sadness, moments of happiness, even tragedies. Time, however, has woven a gracious veil between the narrator and the events. Maybe that’s why everything looks softer; the raw light of the immediacy of events is lacking.

The presence of the call did not subside. There came no moment when it would have felt that the present moment was not ready to be taken as such; that here one would want to change something that has already been done or reach out to the future. Rare moments in life.

The impression was maintained throughout the two-hour concert.

At Wigmore Hall Speaking in London in 2006, Schiff says that at a young age he did not understand why everyone was struggling with Beethoven’s Waldsteinsonata. Today, he considers the composition to be one of the greatest. The recording of the speech can be listened to On the website of The Guardian magazine.

All three parts of the sonata exceptionally begin in the pianissimo. There was tremendous tension in Schiff’s playing from the first rounds. The priority was not so-called complete technical flawlessness but something much more important: living through music. That made the call come true. I don’t mean the playing wouldn’t have been at a technically brilliant level – it’s obvious that it was. I mean, in Schiff’s interpretation, the calling process became visible. It didn’t sound planned, but he lived the work at that moment. Only such a call speaks deeply.

Schiff is unique the ability to bring out all possible shades from the instrument: extreme, velvety softness and silence, as well as the darkness that has absorbed what is around it.

To me Waldstein-sonata seems to deal with the idea of ​​music itself; it asks what is possible, where could one go, how many modulations yet. Maybe one?

Schubertin The mystical trill in the first part of the Sonata in B major has convinced many that negotiations with death are taking place here. The interpretation is confirmed by the fact that the work was completed only two months before Schubert’s death. In fact, I am inclined to think that all great art is the presence of death in some way – dialectic between time and timelessness.

Schiff has said he sees the sea at the beginning of the sonata. In the New Yorker story, he says the trill, which he calls the most exceptional in the history of music, is reminiscent of a storm, “although one cannot be sure what that means”.

In his first recording in 1995, Schiff used significantly more pedals when playing the trill. He has since changed technology. The first trill of Tuesday’s concert was itemized – cumin from somewhere far away.

Schubert culminated in Schiff’s ability to play whole phrases and a great soundscape, but at the same time pay attention to individual notes. They are miniatures in the middle of the great open and remain haunted in the background, making the listener realize something new about the work. Echoes of Schubert’s other works, such as the string quintet composed at the same time, can also be heard in the sonata. Above all, there is a landscape of mind, a smile through tears, which I think Schubert’s music embodies better than anything else.

Schiff played as many as three encores at the standing standing audience: Schubert Impromptun in D major, Schubertin Hungarian melody and Johann Sebastian Bachin Capriccion in B major.

The security arrangements were well taken care of and almost everyone had a mask.

Even Schiff, who at the beginning of the concert walked on the mask on stage, calmly folded it in his pocket and started playing.