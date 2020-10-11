Concert evaluation On Egotrip’s orchestral tour, no one seemed to be completely at home

The record release concert performed with the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra at the Music Hall was released and rewarded only towards the end.

Rock.

Egotrippi and Turku Philharmonic Orchestra at the Music Hall on Saturday.

1990s Egotrippi, which started in the early 2000s and is marked by the 21st century, will perform a series of orchestral concerts this autumn, which are a sequel to the 25-year-old concerts a couple of years ago.

A fine-sounding album recorded with the Turku Philharmonic Orchestra was released on Friday, so the two performances of the Music Hall on Saturday could be considered as record release events.

In the case of Egotrip, which performs broad and in some places longing Finnish middle-guitar guitar pop, the arrangement of songs for a large orchestra follows the course of development that is quite obvious to a restrained middle-aged veteran band.

Therefore, the attention at Saturday’s second concert was already coming.

When all performed on stage followed the mold of conciliation, could the band challenge themselves in the next direction that would be anomalously interesting and at the same time natural? Would there be one in the sleeve?

During the first songs of the concert, the roar of the orchestra sadly covered the drums of the band playing in the foreground below the stage and Mickey Kausteen except for singing. Fortunately, the impression improved towards the end of the performance, also mentally – the stuttering of the entertainment concert-likeness was finally reached in a rather enjoyable interpretation.

Over the middle of the performance, it seemed that no one was properly at home on the stage of the Music Hall. Arrangements by several outside musicians had certainly been rehearsed, but the dialogue between the two ensembles, which had been pushed to rigid performance, did not seem natural. In the evening, which sounded unnecessarily externally, the main part was the arrangements, not the actual encounter of the bands.

The finest appealed and played quieter numbers such as Asphalt surface and Careful now, in which the symphony orchestra remained more clearly in the background, giving way, for example Knipin (Zachris Stierncreutz) for acoustic guitar tones.

Picked from production at the beginning of the band’s career Sleeping sandhighlighted the beginning again Niklas “Skele” Variston a bumpy ensemble played by a cracked guitar, which the orchestra swims to support only as the song progresses. A workable solution too.

Balance and full union began to be found at the end of the concert, for example Black shadows during. Goodbye women and These times are not for us In the finale, Kauste’s vocal performance and the interpretation of the two bands merged into a full-fledged collage.

Heard as an extra and exhausted from the concert record Bicycle song during which the meininki tore to such a loose detachment that a similar, life-like, relaxed throw would have been needed throughout the concert and as an antique.