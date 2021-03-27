Concert evaluation Olli Mustonen inspired musicians to the playing charm by conducting the premiere of his work at HKO’s chamber music concert

The concert of the Helsinki City Orchestra, designed by Olli Mustonen, was an invigorating and good-breathing musical journey.

Classic

HKO’s chamber music concert at the Music Hall on March 26. Olli Mustonen piano, conductor. Streaming concert.

Olli Mustonen had planned a chamber music concert for HKO, which was given by three completely different works. It took a refreshing and good-breathing musical journey.

The concert began Darius Milhaud’n with ballet music La Création du Monde (Creation of the World), to which Milhaud got the idea of ​​the creation stories of African folk myths. The ballet premiered in Paris in 1923.

Milhaud heard authentic jazz in London in 1920 and in New York in 1922 and was enchanted. In his work for 17 solo instruments, he used the instrumental effects of saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, trombone and various percussion instruments, which were something completely new in European art music.

In 1927, Milhaud did About the creation of the world version for piano and string quartet. It was performed at this concert.

In the original the version clearly hears the “pure archaic feeling” that Milhaud wanted to achieve with his “unlimited” jazz style. The free and at the same time controlled syncope swing makes an immersive impression in it, and the speakers ’speeches and percussion instruments create a lush color.

The creation of the world the academic and classical features were emphasized in the version now heard, although the going was wild enough with the blues vongas of the strings.

The pulse of the jazz was maintained above all by Mustonen’s brightly sparkling and flexibly striking piano ragtime, boogie woogie and Gershwin with tones.

When Joonas Kokkonen the first part of the neoclassical wind quintet (1974) Andante began to ring, a kind of “nice when serious” vibe aired in the air.

The bigger surprise was that next Allegro vivace In the section, the going turned mischievous, hastily varying in the pace of the march and Polska.

The sense of play and the twinkle of humor persisted until the end of the four-part work, although the devotion and sense of nature at the beginning did not disappear completely.

Kokkonen wanted to create a work that doesn’t sound like a normal wind quintet usually plays. That’s what he really did. The flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, and horn were able to realize in a fused harmony, without arguing, their own character with their idiomatic playing habits and small solos, which made the quintet cheerfully colorful in places.

As a premiere Mustonen was heard Septuor Champêtre for horn, guitar and string quintet. This “country septet” is shamelessly romantic music.

The three-part thanksgiving rhythm of the first part made the old rider outright rejoice. Another part, Andaluciana, made an Andalucian visitor dream of the Spanish sunny coast.

Ismo Eskelisen guitar and Sole Mustosen the English horn aroused longing and rhythmic Albéniz-, Granados– Yes Tárrega memories.

The third part, Esprit de la Forêt (the spirit of the forest) has a French spirit, as the name suggests. It reminded me a little Lili and Nadia Boulanger’n mysterious melancholy natural mysticism.

The enchanted pantheistic nature anthem of the fourth part could be considered Sibelian, although the whole work is, of course, a genuine, freely moving Black. The composer who led his work inspired the musicians to play the charm.