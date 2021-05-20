Concert evaluation Kalevi Aho’s horn quintet is a guaranteed, imaginative quality work

The Lapland Chamber Orchestra celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Korund Culture House in Rovaniemi.

Classic

Lapland Chamber Orchestra in the Corundi Hall of Rovaniemi 19.5. John Storgårds, conductor, Ilkka Puputti, horn, Antal Mojzer, bassoon. – Kelly, Aho, JS Bach. Streaming concert.

Equally ten years ago, the Lapland Chamber Orchestra and the Rovaniemi Art Museum got their own home, the Korund Culture House.

The concert and multi-purpose hall was built in the courtyard of a post office depot completed in 1933. It is very successful in terms of acoustics. It has given the Lapland Chamber Orchestra a good place to develop its playing culture and percussion.

In honor of the celebration was Kalevi Aholta commissioned quintet for horn and string quartet. Be that as it may, the quintet-free opening reminded me of a mountain view, although the work cannot be considered a landscape painting depicting Lapland.

Ilkka Puputin the horn seemed to echo in some very spacious and airy space, accompanied by spring tremolos.

The three-part quintet follows a classical structure, albeit far from schematic. The course is very varied. The quiet periods are followed in the first two parts by an accelerating phase, increasing the energy density.

The strings create a bustling, vibrating and lyrical sound environment for Puput’s refined usher horn for handsome, singing lines, bold open-air fanfares, rhythmic rushes and threatening shallow rumbles.

The strings and soloist had a close conversational connection that sometimes fell silent into a mysterious whisper.

The quintet is Aho’s guaranteed, imaginative quality work, rich in motifs and fabrics, and skillful in its development.

Concert had been named Celebration, farewell and faith in the future. Farewell was left by the orchestra’s soon-to-retire bassoonist Antal Mojzer, who had received the bassoon arrangement for JS Bach’s Violin Concerto in A minor.

It was challenging enough when Mojzer’s bassoon tried to lure virtuoso patterns written on solo violin and fast rhythmic jumping. As skilled a bassoonist as he is, in the fast extremes he was a little ringing every now and then.

Well, pulled the orchestra from the concertmaster’s place John Storgårds flexible as needed at a slight pace. In the slow part, Mojzer mastered the sound of his instrument best and showed that the bassoon can also sing.

The concert started in English Bryan Kellyn (b. 1934) Concertante Dances. It started so seriously that the music could have been thought of as Finnish. In the next quick part, however, the neoclassical work began to dance playfully as an alternation of intensely glowing string sounding and brilliantly brilliant Woodwinds.

It was fun to follow the fresh and dancing journey of changing rhythms.