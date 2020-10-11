Concert evaluation Jazz Orchestra Umo’s three-minute beeping flutes surprised Saturday night’s vocal and written premiere

Aija Puurtinen and Seppo Kantonen vocal work I sleep – I did not invite me to evoke an entirely Tyyne Saastamoinen poems.

Concert

Umo Jazz Orchestra and the Helsinki Aija Puurtinen and Seppo Kantonen: I have a dream – I did not invite me to awaken. Conductor Mikko Hassinen. Premiere of the work, Savoy Theater 10.10.

Jazz Orchestra Umo has stretched over many forty years to a wide variety of arrangements, but there is still room for surprises.

In Saturday night’s vocal and written premiere, they condensed into eight recorders and two melodies, which Umo’s musicians beeped in earnest for the third minute of the concert’s culmination. Tweet tweet at the end.

Was the beep a ridiculous reference by the song adapters to the tweet and the communication of a couple hundred characters at its core? A commissioned work by Umo, prepared for a year and a half I sleep – I did not invite me to wake however, the premiere fell on Saturday, the day of Finnish literature.

Maybe so, but a singer Aija Puurtinen a poem that ignited the lead composition, referring to the song of the birds Tviit tviit had been published long before Twitter and the Internet.

Its, like the lyrics of all the other songs, had written Calm Saastamoinen (1924–1998), a journalist, author and translator who has lived in France since 1960, from whom Otava published a dozen collections of poetry during his lifetime.

The rapist player Seppo Kantonen had composed some of the songs in Umo’s commissioned work alone and some with Aija Puurtinen.­

Puurtinen and a keyboardist who have long admired bystanders and cosmopolitans from the Pollution Centers Seppo Kantonen – the second composer and arranger of the songs – had chosen a total of ten poems for their impressive work, which they bent in quite a number of styles, but still maintaining unity.

By one hearing it is difficult to assess how much Saastamoinen’s poems and the worldview of the poems had influenced the compositions and arrangements. But at least in part, the music and the lyrics were almost equal – excellent examples of the orchestra taking full advantage of the orchestra. Birds and swung stubbornly and reached a breathtaking hurry Time is ahead of me. It was also hit by the longest, most structured and exceptional musical solo of the evening, the concert conductor and drummer Mikko Hassisen.

Mostly, Umo still played one – without soloing – compositions and arrangements that seemed to emphasize the “art of nuances” associated with Tyyne Saastamoinen’s lyrics. The fact that Kantonen only played electronic keyboards and that the orchestra’s bassist’s plot was exceptionally handled by Moog bass also helped. Mikael Myrskog. At the same time, they lattened Umo’s orchestration to a more modern level and emphasized the timelessness of Saastamoinen’s poems.