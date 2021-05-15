Concert evaluation In the RSO’s Friday concert, gloomy tones were heard but also intermittent light

The whole of the evening was Thomas Larcher’s song series Die Nacht der Verlorenen, writes critic Sonja Saarikoski.

Radio Symphony Orchestra at the Music Hall 14.5. Head. Hannu Lintu, sol. Narek Hakhnazaryan, Andrè Schuen, narrator Jussi Nikkilä. Estimation of the streaming recording. – Ustvolskaya, Tchaikovsky, Larcher.

Radio the works of the symphony orchestra’s Friday concert had been collected from the programs of several concerts that had to be changed because of the corona. Perhaps it can be thought of as fragmentary; I personally think that fortunately it was after all Tchaikovsky Rococo variations light. So gloomy are both the concert started Galina Ustvolskayan third symphony that Thomas Larcherin song series Die Nacht der Verlorenen.

The music of Galina Ustvolskaya, who died in 2006, is completely unique. He did not want to explain it; it was his voice to the world, as such, completely believable and uncompromising. Nothing arises from a vacuum, but there are artists whose influences sublimate above all other than from the conventions within the field of art. In my view, Ustvolskaya is just such a composer.

Last in the days of Ustvolskaya’s music has little by little started to play more. Like Ustvolskaya’s other symphonies, the Third Symphony, composed in 1983, shows that “symphony” is a word that can be used in the way it sees fit. Composed of an ensemble of winds, double basses, piano, percussion, and recorder, the quarter-length work is a cry for the greater — a composition that needs to be felt instead of filmed.

A monk and musician who lived in the 11th century Hermannus Contractus the prayer text recites Jussi Nikkilä. Lotta Emanuelsson stressed at the outset that Ustvolskaya did not want to convey a religious message. Personally, I interpret the texts as referring to a broader experience of existence.

Hannu Linnun and the ruthlessness of the RSO’s interpretation was based, more than the extreme, at times on the static inevitability that the drums shook. Through the stream, the last dependence was a little short.

Rococo variations played as a soloist Narek Hakhnazaryan, Winner of the Tchaikovsky Competition in 2011. The work is mandatory in the finals of the competition, and it is sometimes considered whether the work is a “competition piece”. The reflection is as unfounded as the question of whether Haydnin cello concerts “audition concerts”.

Sure Rococo variants is an extremely sensitive work, and in that sense it can be thought to work well in competition. Above all, though, it’s great music that Hakhnazaryan interpreted charmingly. The interpretation was mainly in keeping with the spirit of the work, to which the dark tones of the sixth variation created a fine contrast. The sound was beautiful, the vibrato wide. Hakhnazaryan spent time sparingly in places, and with the elegantly accompanied orchestra there were occasional subtle disparities. However, I liked the sign of spontaneity that began even before the playing, when the soloist apparently asked the conductor how to act after the performance when there is no audience. “Weird,” he said, and started calling.

Thomas Larcherin a series of songs composed in 2008 Die Nacht der Verlorenen based on the 1973 deceased recently received more deserved attention Ingeborg Bachmannin posthumously published text snippets that were apparently not intended for publication. They deal with gloom, death, and insignificance: And when there was nothing left, all was lost, farther and farther, until there was less than nothing, and I nothing more. […]. Sometimes security is sought in concrete: Goods / bread basket / morning table / and two bowls

The baritone sang as the soloist of Larcher’s fine work Andrè Schuen with great sound and touch. The show was impressive, finished and thrilling, and it was also made a record. It was heard from the interpretation that both Schuen and Bird feel Larcher’s music close.

The work creates spaces that in places go “beyond” music, blurring the boundaries between music and other sounds. Between the spaces, the melodies are very accessible. Horror seeps through the first song Lost everything. As the work progresses, one even goes in choral moods, as if asking if this would help. However, no definitive clarity can be found; perhaps because grief cannot be resolved.