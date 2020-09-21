Concert evaluation Impressive sound effects and light phenomena took the audience on a space adventure: the Key Ensemble choir surely survived its demanding Aniara mission

Songs from Aniara, composed by Robert Maggio, is based on the dizzying space poem of Harry Martinson of Sweden.

Contemporary music

Songs from Aniara in G18 Hall 20.9. Music by Robert Maggio, libretto and directed by Dan Henriksson. Key Ensemble, director Teemu Honkanen. Staging, lights and video Joonas Tikkanen, costumes Erika Turunen, sound design Anders Pohjola.

Swedish Harry Martinson dizzying space poem Aniara was born in 1956, at a time when humanity was living in fear of nuclear war. Swedish modernist Karl-Birger Blomdahl composed the famous Aniaraopera 1959.

In 2019 Aniara experienced a new musical arrival when the American Robert Maggio composed the director of the Klockriketeatern Dan Henriksson on his initiative to a libretto by Henriksson, a theatrical choral work.

The initial annoyance came from Henriksson’s friendship with an American choir director Donald Nallyn with. Nally’s The Crossing Choir performed Aniaraa last year at the National Opera in Alminsal.

Now Maggion Aniarasta is a modified abbreviated concert version Teemu Honkasen to the Turku-based Key Ensemble.

Space adventure the visual impression has been preserved in a new form. The ceiling in the antique G18 ballroom is high. When various videos resembling cosmic light phenomena were projected there, the audience often looked up and could feel as if they were hovering.

The feeling of space travel was also enhanced by impressive sound effects: rocket-like noises and bangs, violent collision noises and explosions shaking the entire hall.

Aniara depicts life in a spaceship in which 8,000 people flee a planet destroyed by nuclear war and drift to wait for its end in endless emptiness.

Aniaran cosmology is the boyish and visionary vision of the 50s of a poet enthusiastic about astronomy, It kind of foretold the space film boom. What is interesting is Martinson’s naive imagination of empathic, deeply-knowing artificial intelligence, a possibility that some scholars of our time can also believe in.

Dark matter, dark energy, dark currents, and a great attractor were mystical concepts still unknown to Martinson’s time that would surely have inspired him greatly.

Aniaran the actual venue is the theater of the mind whose space and dimensions have no boundaries. The human factor was highlighted in the intimate space of the small G18 Hall, where the choir, two English- and Swedish-speaking actors and musicians were in close contact with the audience.

Aniara is, above all, a metaphor for the world of our people. It reflects on freedom, responsibility, love, viciousness, contradictions, inability to communicate.

Maggio’s music is not visionary, but consists of many familiar ingredients from old and new choral music. The composer has built a mysterious melodic adventure whose varying stages maintain the tension of storytelling.

Terrified dressed in white summer outfits, the choir initially sang a nostalgic farewell song to Earth. Religious tones erupted every now and then, even early Gregorian chants. The hovering music of the spheres seemed to resonate in space. The choir was also sometimes a narrator who recited the poetic text rhythmically.

Sometimes the aggressively throbbing, panic-like rhythm, the sounds of furious mass dance or anger erupted. In the end, the music disappeared somewhere in the quiet distance.

The task of the choir was demanding. The Key Ensemble adventured from one genre to another skillfully, confidently and accurately in rhythm. The small crowd had striking strength, sensitivity to sound, and also soloist courage and competence.

Percussion, clarinet, cello and guitar added enigmatic chords and rhythm impulses to the choir’s vocals at appropriate points and contributed to intensifying the course of the story.