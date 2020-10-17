Concert evaluation Finnish Bobby Oroza reaches the retrosoul to the international starry sky, but Korona slows down the plans

The boyish innocent Oroza is supported by a band that compares to the top of the world, writes critic Harri Römpitti.

Soul

Bobby Oroza and Cold Diamond & Mink G at Livelab.

Free crowned by a Finnish retrosoul musician Bobby Oroza might have performed on Friday outside of Helsinki, perhaps on another continent. The seeds of an international career have been sown in the winds of the world.

This Love The debut album was released last year by New York-based record company Big Crown. American hip hop star Earl Sweatshirt sampled Oroza’s song and got over a million views on Youtube.

Sometimes those fins would have gotten far, but nowadays, especially indirect visibility doesn’t weigh much. Oroza mentioned between the songs that again, some rapper had sampled the band’s song, but they didn’t end up with a penny in their pockets.

On Oroza seamlessly pays attention to her backing band, even though the records and concerts are usually listed only in her name. Good, because the band Cold Diamond & Mink deserves their share of attention.

The bassist of the band Sami Kantelinen and a drummer Jukka Sarapää are the bearing forces of the retrosoul record label Timmion. They and the guitarist Seppo Salmi have also played at Soul Investigators, which became famous Nicole Willisin with.

Orozalla is thus backed by a band that rivals the world’s tops in retrosoul. He himself sings and plays guitar – and does well in many broths alongside his cooked band. However, there is still a boyish innocence in Oroza’s own performance, which is charming.

But in Seoul, the depths of the soul are usually dived with the charisma brought by life experience. In that sense, Oroza is still a bit of a chick – although the choreography of expressive faces can break the hearts of front-line women, even in stadiums.

G Livelabin the concert was divided into two parts. In the first, velvet and honey lured the ears unnecessarily evenly. If honey is applied to velvet, the end result may feel sticky.

Fortunately, in the second half, the honey was reduced and the velvety hairs of the velvet rose to the brim. The heart rate was intensified, played more electronically and really got up to speed. It would inevitably suck into its cancer. For meining it is worth knocking on the doors of any world.