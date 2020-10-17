Concert evaluation Conductor Kent Nagano and piano soloist Till Fellner combine celebration with intimacy at an RSO concert

The interpretations of the Radio Symphony Orchestra, Kent Nagano and Till Fellner were eloquent and style-conscious, writes critic Hannu-Ilari Lampila.

Classic

Radio Symphony Orchestra at the Music Hall 16.10. Kent Nagano, conductor, Till Fellner, piano.

Kent Nagano is one of the most respected and renowned conductors of our time. It was great to have this Maestro RSO known for its crystal clear and poetic interpretations.

Nagano spoke with his hands as he led the orchestra. The expressive gestures were soft and calm and at the same time clear and precise.

Richard Straussin Metamorphoses was such an eloquent and silent interpretation that, at its end, the audience held their breath and waited a long time before bursting into applause.

Metamorphoses, a dissertation for 23 solo strings was written in 1944–1945. It is the second last work of old Strauss. He expressed in it the deep sorrow and shock caused by the devastation of the war. The most severe personal attacks were the destruction of the beloved opera houses of Munich, Vienna and Dresden by bombing.

Metamorphoses looks back at the past. Nagano conjured from it a polyphonic meandering and flowing melody of beloved memories that enchanted with its translucent sounding beauty.

Nagano made it About metamorphoses also soul drama. As the memories began to glow at their most ecstatic, the feeling of loss suddenly struck intense and Beethoven EroicaThe memory of the symphony’s mourning march began to sound tragically inconsolable.

At the end, the throbbing pain eased into a quiet, submissive longing.

Concert started Mozartin Piano Concerto in E flat major No. 22 KV 482. Its opening part was as far away as possible Metamorphoses from a grief-filled world: almost mere ringing from back and forth to a bravura run from start to finish.

Austrian Till Fellner was the brilliant soloist of the concert, in whose hands the first part rattled like shimmering pearl ribbons. The airy bass costs gave a pulsating impetus to the light-hearted glorious going.

Nagano and Fellner combined the celebration with intimacy, and the soloist and orchestra’s interplay was enthusiastic and meticulously rhythmic.

Slowly in part something happened like a surprise Metamorphoses predictive. It was as if Mozart was stripped of the pleasing mask of his social role in it and sank into inconsolable grief.

The grief of the varied Andante sounds simply beautiful. Fellner’s piano sang as if sunk in his own thoughts, and time seemed to stand still. The orchestra conjured a flowing hue of soft twilight into the pre-romantic mental landscape.

The brilliance, which performed in the rhythms of the Rondo final, revived. There was also a lot of poetic stages in the midst of all the sparkling controversy, such as the calm minuet-like episode, where the warm clarinet followed the charming visit of the piano.

Style awareness merged with Fellner’s Mozart playing into spontaneous sensitivity.