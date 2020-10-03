Concert evaluation Climate change and the difficulty of creation were on display at the Finnish Composers’ gala concert

The Radio Symphony Orchestra premiered new works by Outi Tarkiainen and Sampo Haapamäki.

Classical music

Radio Symphony Orchestra on Friday at the Music Hall: Finnish Composers’ Association 75 years. Hannu Lintu, conductor, Tuuli Lindeberg, soprano. – Tarkiainen, Heininen, Kaipainen, Haapamäki.

Climate change spoke at the Finnish Composers’ 75th anniversary concert.

The concert began with the premiere Outi Tarkiainen of the work I sing songs, which is dedicated to the memory of the Okjökull Glacier, which was declared dead in 2014. Many have seen Nasa’s pictures of the last moments of the Icelandic glacier and heard that in 2200 there will be no glaciers in Iceland.

Music is a key builder of the human relationship with nature. For northern peoples, this tradition is particularly strong. But what is the significance of music in a world where glaciers are melting?

At least art reveals these deadlocks and thought gaps in our culture. It can also punch holes in them.

Tarkiaisen the fabric of the work is an echoing and long-vibrating, poetic poem of the great masses. Bright tones, harmonies of nature, twists and reflections create a floating melody.

In the last seconds, the shimmering melodies turn into a sip of the rustle: the wind passes over, and… The rest does not grip. Like Leea Klemolan play series Arctic trilogy brings out, a cold-loving person is soothed by the chirping of ice, but it is a vanishing soundscape on a roaring and bustling earth.

Of course, composition can be listened to as a neutral shaper of natural or bodily processes, but few are able to shut down the global mainstream of melting.

Preference for non-human-centered, sublime cold aesthetics unites Tarkia Anna Thorvaldsdóttiriin, John Luther to Adams, To Jennifer Higdon, To Sibelius and Vaughan Williams.

The second premiere of the concert moved around nature, life and death. Sampo Haapamäki composed for soprano and orchestra Born! draws from the absurd instead of the arctic.

The mystical power text of the work is Harri Nordellin from a collection of poems Shout and the resulting tree (1994). Soprano soloist (Wind Lindeberg) tastes the words in a state of chaos comparable to the pain of creation. The orchestra mimics a human voice detached from its gangs. The work is like Natural woman in the environmental crisis.

Due to the pandemic, Tarkiainen and Haapamäki made two versions of their works: one for a full orchestra and the other for a restricted corona orchestra. The latter were now heard. I miss the songs The Icelandic Symphony Orchestra will probably play the full version Eva Ollikainen led by Reykjavík 22.10.

The concert was also heard Jouni Kaipainen nature study North by North-East (2000) and Paavo Heinisen an appealing string work Arioso (1967). Conducted by the Radio Symphony Orchestra Hannu Lintu.

The recording of the RSO concert can be viewed at Yle Areena at areena.yle.fi/1-50639731.