Concert evaluation Classical Trancelations tried to circumvent the Finnish aversion to electronic music: the result was partly liiba-laba, but also good arrangements

In the New Year’s Classical Trancelations concert, classics of dance music were adapted for a symphony orchestra. The soloists were artists from Robin Packalen to Nelli Matula.

Again, it is on the verge of fundamental questions: why is electronic music hated in Finland?

The Classical Trancelations concert, after all, tries to circumvent folk-like reluctance by adapting dance music classics to a symphony orchestra.

YleX Music Manager Tapio Hakasen that is, Dj Orchidea and ysäband, who moved from Hausmylly to a game music career Petri “Lowland” Alangon the concept is great.

The generalization of electronic dance music is suitable for orchestras. Violins play synth riffs, cellos saw out tunes. The timing was successful. The edm boom that continued in the early years of the last decade again turned rave into teenage music. Previously, concerts have been seen at the Music Hall in 2016 and two years later at the Hartwall Arena.

Electronic music is a much more vague and broader genre of umbrella than even rock, but televised it is obtained by taking electronics away. Then enough well-known songs are selected, which the Helsinki City Orchestra makes a Disney fairy tale and celebrity karaoke.

The concert seen on the eve was filmed before Christmas at the Old Student House. On New Year’s Eve, the performances were shown in pieces as part of Yle The year changes program extension. After the eve night, it can be seen in Yle Areena, as well as in an arena concert two years ago.

This review was made on the basis of a pre-recorded recording. The hardened friends of linear television, ie the family members belonging to the target audience, passed: “This is just what this is.”

There were artists who either come to mind everywhere (Paleface, Olavi Uusivirta) and artists whose careers are at a stage where it is worth penetrating every place (Pete Parkkonen, Robin Packalen, Nelli Matula). Sung at an arena concert Saara Aalto had apparently been put in a quarantine after a whole Christmas-like checkerboard.

For the Trancelation section there was not much left. Where are songs that few people know by name, but whose hooks know how to hum almost everyone. Where the Zombie Nation Kernkraft 400? In which previous concerts heard Robert Milesin Children? Where on behalf of the name of the orchestra Tiëston Adagio for Strings? And where Gigi d’Agostinon L’amour Toujours, sung by the Italians on their quarantine balconies corona spring in the most moving videos. (Tauskas would have had a translation of the song too!)

Eric Prydzin Pjanooa was, however, matched to the hook of Major Lazer’s Lean Onin attached.

At its best the concert was when no one was singing and the arrangements were given space. Without a soloist to Avic Hey Brotherista and Levels the potpourri could have been sold to the background of the military parade in China and Korea.

Faithless, familiar from previous concerts, raped by Paleface Insomnian the rest of the choral euphoria would have been enjoyed no matter how. Anyway, Ahjo Ensemble seemed to refresh the song like a song.

Otherwise, the atmosphere was alternately like a plate of cheese rustling on the table during the intervening days and alternately like chocolates that had experienced the same fate.

From David Guetta was consulted Titanium, which the evening dressed Nelli Matula made full of pocahonta. Chisun from singing Donna Summerin I Feel Lovesta the orchestral arrangement braked off Giorgio Moroderin honing the feeling of praising Ferrari. Strangely, Dete Punk’s futuristic production for Pete Parkkonen was a Gospel-matched retro disco ride Get Lucky.

Hopefully, Robin Packalen took Parkkonen’s wedding hit as a warning example of what awaits him if he returns from Germany on a milk train. Swedish House Mafian Don’t You Worry Childin however, for the first time, the great version gave a picture of what Packale might be striving for in his new career.

So it’s really nice to measure the music entertainment on TV. “Suitable for the eve,” said the target audience.

The culmination was a certain patriotic. Jesse Markinin Freestyler was a fun curiosity, but a warm-up.

In the same way as Väinö Castle is the high literature of all the people, Daruden Sandstorm is an electronic classic song that is also suitable for those who hate button presses.

Playing it at the turn of the year is becoming a good annual event and a rare joyous holiday for Finland.

You should still enjoy it when you can. If and when a tradition is born, torsion begins at its symbolic value. Whose synth nationalism is this and who are we, whose is it.