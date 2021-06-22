Concert evaluation Chick Corea was the home god of teenage Iiro Rantala, and now the pianist performed Corea’s hot jazz in the heat of the entire concert hall of Lalluka.

Pianist Iiro Rantala and Arttu Takalo interpreted the key stimulator of his teenage years, Chick Core, who died of cancer last winter.

Pianist Iiro Rantala and vibraphonist Arttu Takalo in the courtyard of Lalluka Artists’ Home on Monday 21 June. – Lallukan Pihasoito software.

Jazz pianist started his career with sixteen ears Iiro Rantalan the home god was American Chick Corea, with whom only his countrymen and peers could compete for productivity, effectiveness and resilience Herbie Hancock and Keith Jarrett.

But why all the possible just pianist-composers Corea? What divine quality in him appealed to the young Rantala, the son of a bicycle dealer from Maunula?

Above all, the fact that he was “as hot as possible” instead of cool, as Rantala emphasizes in his biography Now you can tell. On top of all that, Corea got direct contact with people with her hot “music” and seemed to “enjoy it a lot”.

“I wanted the same things. To give experiences to people.”

On Monday Iiro Rantala, 51, tried to make contact with his own audience for the first time with the help of Corea during the whole concert, and also for the first time as a partner vibraphonist Arttu Takalo.

At the same time, the two-hour performances included in Lallukka Pihasoito’s repertoire were sincere captain interests, as Corea, one of the most important and famous jazz pianists of his generation, died of cancer last February at the age of 79.

But what to take and especially to leave, for the seemingly tireless Corea made almost a hundred studio records to be classified as their own in a variety of configurations.

Rantala and Takalo could have chosen only hits by Corea and the vibraphonist Gary Burton recorded over the course of forty years for their seven joint albums. But with such ease, Rantala and Takalo did not let themselves down.

Concert nice findings were less frequently presented Mirror Mirror and Bud Powell, the first lush jazz waltz, the latter alluded to one of the more traditional jazz compositions composed by Corea.

But undeniably the concert would have been a little disappointing without it Armando’s Rhumbaa, Spain and La Fiesta, of which the nearly fifty – year co – operation between Corea and Burton began in the summer of 1972 semi – accidentally and reluctantly. These “flat-like” hits also detached Rantala and Takalo into the wildest and sweatiest solo releases.

The duo’s almost acoustic and airy sound was perfect for the barren courtyard of the artist’s home Lalluka itself – as well as for a remarkably hot day. After all, there were almost thirty shades at the start of the first concert.

And not the atmosphere dropped towards the evening, although Rantala thought after the first concert that the second would be calmer. What’s more, in their enthusiasm, they forgot to present Spainin, although so announced in advance.

Well, that too was finally heard, instead of an extra reserved surprise.