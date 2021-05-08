Concert evaluation Cellist Senja Rummukainen excelled as a soloist with HKO

The orchestra conducted by Dima Slobodeniuk played through the concert with a piety, which was hard to believe that the audience was not present, writes Sonja Saarikoski.

Helsinki City Orchestra at the Music Hall on Friday. Milhaud, Shostakovich, Dutilleux. Head. Dima Slobodeniouk, sol. Senja Drummer. Estimation of the streaming recording.

Helsinki the city orchestra’s Friday concert went so quickly from one mood to another that the listener didn’t have to stay involved at times. The reason was especially Shostakovich first cello concerto and soloist Senja Drummer, whose playing reached so deep and wide that an effort had to be made to be able to throw himself into the mystery of the moment at the end of the concert Henri Dutilleux’n in an orchestral work Mystère de l’Instant.

Concert started Darius Milhaud’n Fifth Chamber Symphony. Milhaud belongs to the so-called Les Six group, whose “funny uncle” (design critic Alex Rossin) is considered a composer Erik Satieta. From this alone it can be concluded that Milhaud’s melodic language is not grave serious either, but combines many elements ronely and humorously. In his hand program text, the concert is also well hosted Jaani Länsiö brings out the obvious Stravinskyeffects; Stravinsky if who was the champion in surprising combinations.

The concise Fifth Chamber Symphony features influences from both jazz and baroque. Dima Slobodenioukin led by HKO immediately started with good energy. The call was accurate and airy. In the Lent section, long phrases were highlighted; there was fog and sorrow in the air. The brisk end gave room for a smile.

Musicians seemed apparently pleased to have their own second soloist Senja Rummukainen as their soloist for Shostakovich’s first cello concerto. The work is one of the best known in the cello repertoire, the cellist Mstislav Rostropovich dedicated. It was composed six years after Stalin’s death in 1959.

The work has often been described as one of Shostakovich’s most personal, whatever the word means. One argument has been that a reference to the cello concerto can also be found in his eighth string quartet, which is called autobiographical because of the composer’s memoirs – although it is debatable how many memoirs the composer has and how many memoirs he has put together. Solomon Volkovin report. Go and know personality or autobiography are difficult attributes and often tell as much about the interpreter as about what is being interpreted.

However, I am not surprised that the work evokes a sense of “personality”. The lightness of the orchestra alone produces the impression of intimacy. The concerto takes you deep and forces you to look at life through the traces of scratching; to see its beauty and black irony.

Drummer there was a tremendous force in the playing, which the orchestra nicely supported. From the beginning, the basic blocks of life were present, a contradiction that someone or something forces you to look back, even though you should already be moving forward. Such a twist, described as a struggle between friction and escape, is, in my opinion, at the heart of the concert and conveyed by the Drummer. The listener understood that it is nothing less than a struggle for life. It’s pretty much one performance.

Although certain passages in the Moderato part of the concerto can be thought of as periods of backwater, the tension will not be interrupted at any point. Throughout the concert, the listener is forced to wonder – with the kind help of the horn of the soloist as the alter ego – whether the horror in the wigs of the mind is about the breakdown of the psyche or the terror of the system. How is it possible to go on with life? The concert offers many answers to that, one of which is: you have to know how to laugh.

If I had to tell anyone what it means to “live through,” I would urge you to listen to Drummer and HKO’s presentation.

Pierre Boulez was once angry at Dutilleux’s first symphony, which did not follow Boulez’n the doctrines of an extreme modern school, but went in its own direction. Influences Dutilleux has found in Impressionism, for example. However, instead of a certain trend, the compositions are soups of their own kind, a bit like Gaston Bachelardin or René Girardin subtitles.

Composed in 1989 Mystère de l’Instant deals with the themes of vanishing moment. Dutilleux was inspired by other arts. One of the influences of this work has undoubtedly been Marcel Proustin series of works Looking for lost time.

Mystère de l’Instantissa the names of the parts say a lot about the audible image. Echoes. Distant distances. One-on-one calls. The moments were outlined as fragments. There is no single report. The orchestra, led by Slobodeniuk, played through the concert with a piety, which was hard to believe the audience was not present.