Concert evaluation Beat master Maxim Emelyanychev visited the conducting of the Tapiola Sinfonietta and created a relaxed atmosphere for the symphony concert of less than a hundred listeners

Maxim Emelyanychev, chief conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, entertained with fun details and a dancing heartbeat.

Classic

Tapiola Sinfonietta in Tapiolasali, Espoo Cultural Center 18. 9. Conductor Maxim Emelyanychev. – Haydn, Françaix, Debussy.

A day of hatred is a horror hit that has been in vogue for a thousand years. The melody plays in church and tavern, movies and games. Mere overtones are enough to create the atmosphere of doomsday.

This is what happened at the Tapiola Sinfonietta concert, which began Joseph Haydnin Rummuniskusymphony. Half a minute ago, the drums were heard (Antti Rislakki), then sprinkle the key saw. There was plenty of plague and effort during Haydnink’s time.

Free sticks led Maxim Emelyanychev started the call with lightning speed, as a result of his elbow greeting concertmaster Janne Nisonen with. The start and the whole concert was entertaining: a tight heartbeat, navy gusts and fun details.

The rarer number was Jean Françaixin Dixtuor (1987), i.e. a composition for ten musicians. The mixture of wind and string quintet plays smooth runs and dry irony. As is part of neoclassicism, a droop is heard through the fluttering tissue, which the elegant playing cannot be masked.

Françaix composed music in the 1950s Sacha Guitryn French – style hell pictures, such as To the frivolous Versailles. There Jean Marais is the Sun King, Edith Piaf revolutionary and Tino Rossi a gondola singing in a fountain.

Françaix’s thoughtful whimsical music creates a sense of life in the film as a damaging game. The same characterizes his aesthetics in general.

Charming the program ended Claude Debussyn A small series. In the sequels, the conductor worked as a pianist W. A. ​​Mozartin in the quintet for piano and winds.

The audience was twice as large as the callers, just over 80 people.

The atmosphere was relaxed. A bunch of people listened to live music without the heat of the heat, toilet queues, cloakroom torment and smalltalk.

Emelyanychev (b. 1988) is chief conductor of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra. The Scottish Orchestra has a crown break in concert, but there’s something else interesting going on. Namely, the title composer of the orchestra, who was also on display in Finland this year Anna Clynen led by the New Stories project, which supports young composers, has just been launched.

Clyne’s work Sound and frenzy will be heard next week at the Radio Symphony Orchestra and in October at the Oulu Sinfonia concert.