Concert evaluation An elegant surprise was felt at the RSO concert: a work had been commissioned from Magnus Lindberg in honor of the resigning chief conductor Hannu Linnu

The concert, which conveyed young enthusiasm, ended with the Encore, which was ordered from Magnus Lindberg at a fast pace. RSO’s next chief conductor, Nicholas Collon, also gave a beautiful speech of thanks to his predecessor.

Radio Symphony Orchestra at a television, radio and online concert at the Music Hall on Wednesday. Conductor Nicholas Collon and soloist soprano Sophie Bevan – Britten, Mendelssohn.

Oh youth and youthful enthusiasm! If we ever get to Italy again about this pandemic, many will probably be as elated as a 21-year-old Felix Mendelssohn in 1830.

Mendelssohn admired, as a decent tourist, everything from ancient ruins to the ability of Italians to live “as if forgetting themselves”. He himself considered himself to be “quite different” in Italy.

Many sketches were made and a few years later they gave rise to his fourth symphony (Italian). The first part in particular is a delightful burst of young enthusiasm, but the early-mature symphonist also found more serious tones in his life-filled work.

Radio the next chief conductor of the symphony orchestra Nicholas Collon, 38, has a lyrical and bright artist character. So good Mendelssohn material!

The performance was good, even though the Radio Symphony Orchestra had not been able to perform with such a large ensemble at the time due to the pandemic.

Of course, that ultimate agility and ecstasy could only be achieved when the audience and the orchestra could interact in the same hall.

Huge the twenties also experienced enthusiasm Arthur Rimbaud At the turn of the 1870s in the symbolist Les Illuminations in his poems, where ecstatic and exotic images collide: “the moon burns with screams” and “unknown music echoes from the bony castles”.

In the 1930s, 26 years old Benjamin Britten concluded that it is he who is the composer who has “the only access to this wild performance”.

I’m not sure, but in any case, the poems gave rise to a good series of songs, parts of which he dedicated to his youthful loved ones. A tenor was chosen as their life partner Peter Pears, who presented the series with devotion.

However, the premiere led by Britten was for soprano. Les Illuminations is in the repertoire of several fine Finnish sopranos, but the Radio Symphony Orchestra wanted a British Sophie Bevanin.

He empathetically empathized with the lyrics, but at the time of the pandemic’s home listening, Bevan’s sound at first seemed disturbingly loud and the vocals were not 100 percent pure. Towards the end of the piece, the soloist’s sound thankfully warmed up a bit.

Young in addition to enthusiasm, the enthusiasm of the adulthood was gained.

The Radio Symphony Orchestra had commissioned a top composer From Magnus Lindberg, 62, an additional orchestral work dedicated to the resigning chief conductor To Hannu Linnu in honor of his eight-year term. The bird’s successor, Collon, also gave a beautiful thank-you speech to his predecessor.

“This was a surprise to me too!” composer Lindberg told HS after the concert.

“Curator Tuula Sarotie contacted me just before Easter and asked if I would have time to make a surprise song in honor of Hannu for the first concert, where RSO will play again in full. ”

Lindberg completed the work on Easter.

“It felt like the frees were a little torn and didn’t put themselves in those hell’s academic nipple boundaries. I thought Hannu was an explosively super-fast and intelligent character. He’s really wondering how the band plays and how the sounds are fetched. I played with high contrasts. In short, building a large form seemed like a nice challenge. ”

Encore was a guaranteed Lindberg, where chord chains and electric chamber musical spacers alternate. In its compactness, the work was reminiscent of what he composed for the New York Philharmonic Expo work (2009) settled in some Tempus fugitin and the building trees of other recent works.

There are also memories of bird management Sibelius-, Mahler– and other concerts could inspire the composer.

In all great gesture and surprise. And of course it would have felt a thousand times more festive if there had also been a surprised and enamored audience in the hall.

You can return to the concert recording behind this link.