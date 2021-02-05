Concert evaluation A piano concert was heard at Musica Nova, with the grand piano bouncing to the floor in slow motion – a masterpiece showing what classical music can do today

The Thursday of the Musica Nova festival provided perspectives and asked questions about what music is now.

Classic

Musica nova: Helsinki City Orchestra at the Music Hall. Varèse, Meredith, Steen-Andersen. Head. André de Ridder, sol. Nicolas Hodges.

Contemporary Music Festival Musica Nova will be streamed this year due to a corona pandemic. On Thursday, the program was played by the Helsinki City Orchestra Edgard Varèsen Deserts, Anna Meredithin Four Tributes to 4 am and Simon Steen-Andersen piano concerto with soloist Nicolas Hodges, who has also premiered the work. This year, for the last time, the conductor was the artistic director of the festival André de Ridder.

The last piano concerto heard was the obvious end of the evening. Immediately after that, it would have been somewhat impossible to listen to anything else.

Awarded in 2015 by the prestigious Carl Prisen, the concert is a masterpiece that stretches boundaries, a masterpiece of composing and conceptual thinking. One could say that it draws the boundaries of classical music further away, creating more space to breathe; in a way that, for myself, certain writers who have written about classical music have more clearly represented the playing content.

The work begins with a video from the slowed fall of the grand piano to the concrete floor from a height of eight meters. Later, the fall was also seen at a tempo as well as cranking back and forth like quilting legs. The orchestra responded to the impulse of the video with a delay like an anti-dilettant dreamed of the 18th century.

There are actually two pianos: a grand piano and a synthesizer connected to a video system, through which a doppelgänger version of Hodges was drawn on a canvas tuned next to the grand piano playing a dropped grand piano.

The work develops themes born of the explosion. Part of the sound is false, borrowing from a sulfur-beaten grand piano. So the concert literally creates new rules for what it means to “play right”.

Everything leads to clear but partly false quotes borrowed from romantic and classical traditions, as if culminated in uneven glass, culminating in a video of Hodges staring at the audience as a villain who defiantly marched and lifted a glass of wine on his lips despite bans on the altar. There was also a rattling silent film accompaniment, the lightness of which is a whimsical variety. Everything is familiar, and nothing is.

Hodges played brilliantly and the performance was great; a complete work of art that was left to simmer on the mind.

The concert started Work by Edgar Varèsen Deserts for wind instruments, percussion, piano and electronics. The choice was apt also because the work, which premiered in 1954, is one of the pioneering works in the use of electronics in the field of classical music.

Varèse has said of the work that it depicts not only deserted places but also man’s inner desolation, a space that no one can access. The portions from the tape between the parts sway the notion of time and place.

The performance itself was a bit technical. The explanation for this, I think, is simple: newer music is played so little. It takes too much energy from orchestra members to get things played on time. The tension and phrases were a bit lacking, sometimes the transitions plump past. Hopefully the work will be heard again soon, preferably once the corona restrictions are overcome; the work thus sovereignly uniting different soundscapes requires an acoustic space around it.

Anna Meredithin Four Tributes to 4 am received its Finnish premiere at Thursday’s concert. Usually, a work is not performed without a composer, as Meredith himself has produced the work’s electronic soundscape in real time. Due to the pandemic, a recording had been made for this concert.

Meredith’s ability to combine light and profound is, I think, unparalleled. It includes his skills in many different genres; in this work, too, though it is not quite one of my favorites in Meredith’s production. Maybe the name of the work has something to do with it, too, or really my stubborn image of what it means at four in the morning. It is not only the moment of the wolf, but for me also the moment when man is at his bareest; often in a deep sleep in the middle of otherwise impossible worlds, or in control, experiencing reality as hyperrealistic.

In Meredith’s work, time is present through the world rather than as a subjective experience. In an interview he heard before the show, he said he had walked outside and recorded sounds from different places at four in the morning. The machines start up, the soundscape is melodic and in some places even symphonic. The strangeness, infinity, and blur of the wolf’s moment only come to light towards the end of the work. The very end of the work is stunning. HKO played versatile and nuanced, with a great voice.

HKO’s concert the end of the current music pleasure was able to continue after half an hour hengähdyksen YouTube side. The event, organized by the Sibelius Academy, was heard Even the Messiah educated in doctrine Iannis Xenakisin electronic composition La Légende d’Eer. The work can also be listened to today, Thursday at 5 pm. The link can be found on Musica Nova’s page.

The work sometimes moves in nature; at times it makes us almost unbearably loud to reflect on what we actually are we do not Listen. Xenakis, one of the driving forces behind this year’s Musica Nova, is known for its melodic language that creates architectural spaces. Just staring at the scores is like being in an art exhibition.

The performance was a good decision for Thursday’s Festival Day, which managed to provide perspectives and ask questions about what music is now – and what it might be. And in general about what it is to be, now.