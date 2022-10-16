Jalpa, Zacatecas.- The Zacatecan Pepe Aguilar will give a great concert in the municipality of Jalpa, Zacatecas, as part of the Regional Fair of said municipality.

According to a poster shared by the fair’s official website, Antonio Aguilar’s son will appear next December 27.

The concert will take place in the Parque de Baseball Justice and tickets to enter are already on sale.

There will be seven different sections and prices. ranging from 550 pesos up to 11 thousand.

The cheapest prices are in the area general stand, in 550; general standing at 800 pesos, bronze at 1200 pesos.

While the gold zone costs 1,500 pesos, the platinum zone costs 2,000 pesos in diamondand two thousand 400 pesos.

Pepe Aguilar in Jalpa, Zacatecas (Courtesy)

The most expensive area is VIP table which has a cost of up to 11 thousand pesos.

According to the poster, the event of Pepe Aguilar It is organized by the Jalpa City Council, as well as by the Zacatecas Tourism Secretariat, through its Zacatecas Dazzling program.