moquegua. The concert of Corazón Serrano and the group Maroyu, by Raúl Yucra, almost ended in tragedy because capacity exceeded its capacity. Last Wednesday, dozens of citizens fell to the ground after the railings and entrance door were destroyed on an esplanade in San Antonio, Exitosa reported.

According to a video released by the EPA Noticias portal, dozens of citizens tried to force their way into the musical event despite the fact that the venue was full. The clip shows how attendees struggle to enter and even serene from the San Antonio Municipality they ended up on the ground.

YOU CAN SEE: Nearly a thousand poultry are slaughtered for cases of bird flu in Moquegua

Said concert generated a lot of expectation because admission was free with the purchase of a bingo ticket. This fact arose as part of the serenade of the district of the San Antonio Municipality and summoned the groups Corazón Serrano, group Maroyu (by Raúl Yucra)Marisol Cavero, among other artists.

So far, there has been no pronouncement San Antonio Municipalityorganizer of the activity.

#Concert #Corazón #Serrano #Maroyu #ended #tragedy #Moquegua