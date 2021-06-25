The concert of pop performers began on the Palace Square within the framework of the holiday of Russian graduates “Scarlet Sails”. The event takes place in St. Petersburg on June 25.

The staging of this part of the holiday was directed by Vasily Barkhatov. It is expected that performers and groups popular with young people will perform on the main stage: JONY, Cream Soda, Niletto, Irina Dubtsova, as well as Svetlana Loboda.

Traditionally, the hosts of the holiday were Ivan Urgant and Daria Alexandrova.

The event will end with fireworks and the passage of the Rossiya brig under scarlet sails.

This year, due to the pandemic, the number of spectators will be limited – only St. Petersburg graduates got to the Palace Square and the embankment of the Neva. The entrance is closed for outsiders.

Fans of the show can watch it at home on TV – the holiday is broadcast live by Channel Five. A special mobile television station operates to shoot the event: 55 shooting points and 33 km of wires and cables will allow viewers to see what is happening from all angles.

Scarlet Sails is an event dedicated to school graduates. This is the only Russian holiday included in the register of world event tourism. For the first time the holiday took place on June 27, 1968 in St. Petersburg. In 2005, the alumni holiday was revived by the joint-stock bank “Russia”, the government of St. Petersburg and Fifth channel…