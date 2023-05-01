Concert 1 May 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the Concertone

Today, Monday 1 May 2023, is Labor Day and from 3 pm to midnight in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano (in Rome) the Concert of May Day (the Concertone) will take place. This is the 33rd edition of the musical event, promoted by CGIL, CISL and UIL and organized by iCompany, directed by Fabrizio Guttuso. The stage in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano is ready to welcome nine hours of live music and spoken word, with about 50 artists representing current and future Italian music. Where to see the Concert of May Day 2023 (Concertone) live on TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

For those who cannot be in Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano, there are different ways to follow the Concertone. The event will be broadcast live on Rai 3 (from 15.15 to 00.15 with a break from 19.00 to 20.00 for the news editions).

Concert May 1st 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. The entire concert will also be available on RaiPlayboth live and on demand. Live clips of the entire concert will be extracted as well as clips of the interviews with the singers visible in full on the Rai Radio 2 TV channel on RaiPlay. Rai Italia has the task of proposing the entire concert from Piazza San Giovanni to the world, dividing it into two tranches. The notes of the May Day stage will arrive on five continents following an ad hoc schedule that will follow the different time zones.

It will be a May Day to listen to and watch also on Rai Radio 2, the official voice of the Concertone (also available in video on Digital Terrestrial channel 202 and tivùsat). Ema Stokholma’s dj set will be staged on Rai Radio 2, even for those who will be in the square, from 7 pm – during the break of live TV – from the May Day stage.

Singers

We have seen where to see the Concert of May Day 2023 on TV and live streaming, but which are the singers who will perform in the square? Here they are: Aurora, Lazza, Coma_Cose, Geolier, Emma, ​​Carl Brave, Tananai, Francesco Gabbani, Ariete, Mr. Rain, Piero Pelù with Alborosie, Matteo Paolillo (directly from the success of Mare Fuori), Righeira, Mara Sattei, Il Tre, Baustelle, Levante, Aiello, Rocco Hunt, BNKR44, Gaia, Alfa, Giuse The Lizia, Fulminacci, Mille, Neima Ezza, Rose Villain, Wayne, Ciliari, Tropea, Napoleone, Uzi Lvke, L’Orchestraccia, Epoque, Ginevra, Serendipity, Paolo Benvegnù to which are added the winners of the 1MNEXT Contest Etta, Maninni, Still Charles and the winner of the contest “Road safety in music” Hermes. Opening act from 2.00 pm with Leo Gassman, Iside, Savana Funk, Camilla Magli, Wepro.