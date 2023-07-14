Home page politics

In view of the recent riots, a large contingent of police is on the streets for the national holiday in France. Renewed riots are feared.

Paris – Overshadowed by fears of new unrest celebrates France this Friday its national holiday, July 14th. President takes on the Champs-Élysées in Paris Emmanuel Macron the traditional military parade. Guest of honor this year will be the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi be.

For fear of riots, 130,000 police officers are deployed across the country. On the night of Friday it was initially quiet, no major incidents were reported. July 14 commemorates the French Revolution, specifically the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris on July 14, 1789.

Riots in France subsided

After a police officer fatally shot a 17-year-old during a traffic check near Paris a good two weeks ago, there had been serious unrest in France for days. Officials were attacked with firecrackers and public buildings such as police stations and schools were set on fire. Thousands of cars burned out. The unrest subsided, but new riots are now feared for the national holiday.

France bans fireworks

On Thursday and Friday evening alone, 45,000 officers should be on duty. There are also special units such as helicopters, drones and armored vehicles. In all metropolitan areas, bus and tram services will stop at 10 p.m. S-Bahn and Métro in Paris remain in operation. In several cities, the Celebrations were even canceled entirely for fear of unrest. There is already a nationwide ban on fireworks due to concerns about renewed riots. More than 150,000 fireworks were confiscated nationwide, police said.

Macron cancels televised speech

Given the tense situation Macron waived the usual television speech on the national holiday. Actually, on July 14, he had announced the first results of a 100-day program with improvements in various policy areas, which the government had pushed to put the tough pension dispute behind it and regain popularity. Macron only said that he had not committed himself to taking stock of the success of government work on the national holiday. His speech is now expected in the near future. (erpe/dpa)