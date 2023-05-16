In the state of NYthe authorities have issued an alert regarding the worrying increase in cases of consumption of the “zombie drug”a highly dangerous substance for those who consume it since it can cause the destruction of muscle mass.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in the New York district, issued the warning against the increase in the consumption of xylazinecall “zombie drug”because this animal tranquilizer, known as “calm down”It is becoming a serious problem for USA.

Frank Tarentino, director of the DEA in New Yorkshared with the New York Post, that fentanyl, already considered the deadliest drug they have faced, when combines with xylazineits lethal power is further increased.

According to the authorities, this narcotic is commonly used to adulterate other drugs due to its low cost, which benefits the profits of drug traffickers.

However, the combination of these substances is extremely dangerous as it can cause addicts skin and muscles begin to break downso it is commonly said that this substance “rots the meat”. See also Why is the incident between the drone and Russian military aircraft dangerous?

According to data from the New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, xylazine overdose deaths increased by 36 percent between January and October 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier.

what is xylazine

Xylazine is a large animal tranquilizer, not approved for human use, that has become a common additive in street drugs under the names of “trunq” or “zombie drug”which competes with the fentanyl and it is highly dangerous if its use is combined.