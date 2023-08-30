with videoThe crash of the plane carrying the top of the Russian mercenary organization Wagner has consequences not only for Russia and the war in Ukraine; in Africa in particular, people are concerned about the consequences. Tensions are rising, especially around Niger. Russia continues to stoke to increase its influence on the African continent and is working hard to restart the mercenary army.
Bob van Huet
Latest update:
30-08-23, 13:19
