The humanitarian situation in Gaza was complicated this Friday with the order given by Israel to evacuate civilians from the north of the Strip in 24 hours. an ultimatum that the UN considers “impossible” to comply with and the terrorist organization Hamas urges not to comply, while diplomatic efforts are intensified to stop a conflict that has already lasted a week.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army continued its bombings on Gaza this Friday and accelerated its offensive against Hamas, which already left at least 1,572 dead and 7,262 injured, according to different sources.

According to what Hamas, which governs Gaza, said this Friday, In the bombings, 13 of the hostages taken during the attack on Israel have died.It was launched by surprise on October 7, an action to which the Israeli command immediately responded with a declaration of war and the blockade of the Palestinian enclave, which has a population of more than two million people.

The Israeli armed forces bombed some 750 targets in Gaza overnight, mainly Hamas barracks, command posts, weapons depots and tunnels, according to a military statement.

The Israeli call to evacuate civilians from northern Gaza, including the capital, created confusion and uncertainty among Gazans and forced the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to relocate its main operations center and its non-local staff to the south of the enclave to continue its humanitarian operations.

It is worth mentioning that, to date, 12 UNRWA workers have been killed by Israeli bombings against the Gaza Strip since the start of this war.

Residents of Gaza City begin to evacuate following Israel’s warning of a ground invasion in northern Gaza.

The evacuation order given this Friday implies the relocation of at least 1.1 million people –almost half of the population of the Strip–, which the UN sees as “impossible” now and which can have “serious humanitarian consequences.”

In fact, UN Secretary General António Guterres said this Friday that the situation in the Gaza Strip had “reached a dangerous new low” following Israel’s ultimatum.

Moving more than a million people through a war zone is extremely dangerous

“Moving more than a million people through a densely populated war zone to a place without food, water or shelter, when the entire territory is under siege, “It is extremely dangerous, and in some cases it is simply not possible,” Guterres commented.

The World Health Organization (WHO) indicated, for its part, that Evacuating the hospitals in northern Gaza is impossible because many patients would die in the transfer and the hospitals in the southern part of the Strip are also overwhelmed and do not have the capacity to care for those who would arrive.

Smoke rising from the Gaza Strip after Israeli attacks.

“Moving very sick patients, including children, who are completely dependent on life-saving medical support to survive, and asking medical staff to evacuate, goes beyond cruelty,” said organization spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

Previously, The WHO had said that the Gaza Strip’s health system is at a breaking point and that time is running out to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe, which will happen if fuel and medical supplies cannot be urgently supplied.

To the date, Those displaced within the Gaza Strip by the attacks of the Israeli Army have reached 423,000, 25 percent more than the day before, according to the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office (Ocha).

Access to food is becoming increasingly difficult and essential services – health, water and basic sanitation – are on the verge of collapsing. after the total interruption of the electricity supply. In the latest balance sheet provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health, the figure of 1,537 deaths was provided – including 500 children and 276 women. The number of injured was 6,268.

Israeli soldiers run to take up positions in an area on the border with Gaza. See also Israel and Gaza resumed shelling exchange that leaves at least 34 people dead

Among the damaged buildings were at least 90 educational facilities, including twenty UNRWA schools, two of which were used as emergency shelters for internally displaced people, and some 70 Palestinian Authority schools, one of which was destroyed.

Additionally, 11 mosques were attacked and destroyed, while seven churches and mosques were damaged, as were six water wells, three water pumping stations, a water reservoir and a desalination plant.

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, warned the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who was visiting the area, this Friday about “any attempt to displace Palestinians” from the Gaza Strip, in the face of the Israeli Army’s ultimatum to evacuate the north of the Palestinian enclave in the face of a possible ground incursion.

Opening these safe zones is the best way to ensure that civilians can stay safe and receive the help they need.

According to the Petra news agency, The monarch reminded Blinken of the “need to open urgent humanitarian corridors” to bring necessary aid to the Palestinian enclave, where more than 2.2 million people reside and which is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, This Friday he considered the ultimatum given by Israel “unrealistic”, while the United Kingdom stressed that Israel has the “right to defend itself” and supported the order given by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Israeli artillery unit bombards an area on the border with Gaza, in southern Israel.

Blinken meets with Mahmoud Abbas

Without mentioning Israel’s ultimatum to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, Blinken insisted this Friday on “Hamas terrorism” during his visit to Jordan, where he met with the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas.

The head of American diplomacy, within the framework of a tour of the Middle East to condemn “the terrorist attacks in Israel” and reaffirm “the solidarity of the United States with the Government and the Israeli people,” visited Amman after a short stop in Tel Aviv in which he showed his country’s “unwavering” support for the Jewish State.

Upon arrival in Amman, Blinken met with Abbas, who soon told him that the displacement of the Gazans “would be a second Nakba”alluding to the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled or were expelled during the conflict unleashed after the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.

Abbas also insisted to Blinken on the need to “immediately stop the Israeli aggression,” which is causing “a humanitarian catastrophe.” in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian president even outlined his rejection “of practices related to the killing or abuse of civilians on both sides,” while also calling for “the release of civilians, prisoners and detainees.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Photo: Palestinian Authority Press Office/AFP

For Blinken, the main issue was addressing “Hamas’ abhorrent terrorist attacks against Israel.”

In a press conference after the meeting, Blinken avoided answering whether the United States supports Israel’s ultimatum to Gaza. “Our priority is to open safe zones,” he said, avoiding a direct question from a journalist.

The American diplomat assured that his country is in contact with humanitarian organizations, with Israel and other countries to open these “safe zones”, which he considered to be “the best way to guarantee that civilians can be safe and receive the help they need.” .

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With agencies