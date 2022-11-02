The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk causes critical notes in the Netherlands from the VVD, CDA and opposition party Volt. They doubt whether the company will be able to comply with the law in the future. The PVV, on the other hand, is optimistic that more can be said in the future. Musk said today that people whose accounts have been blocked in the past will have to wait at least six weeks before they can return.

