There are protests in Georgia. Russia is suspected of engaging in hybrid warfare. The events are reminiscent of the Maidan uprising of 2014.

Tbilisi – Is Russia targeting the next European country after Ukraine? According to various media reports, the Kremlin is concentrating on Moldova. “Civil society groups and social media researchers say Moscow is stepping up efforts to destabilize the former Soviet state, which is a candidate for European Union membership, through propaganda and misinformation,” reports National Public Radio.

It would be a known tool that the Kremlin also used before starting the Ukraine war. Last month, Moldovan President Maia Sandu accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of fomenting a plot to overthrow his government. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, had also accused the Kremlin of planning to “destroy” Moldova.

Putin’s Russia rejects Moldova allegations

Russia has denied the allegations. Before the war of aggression against Ukraine, the Kremlin had also denied that it wanted to invade the country. However, Moldova is not the only country, which could become a target of Russia. There have been protests in Georgia after a controversial bill was discussed in parliament. Moscow had said it was watching the protests with concern. Although the law has been withdrawn, demonstrations are still ongoing.

“This is our neighboring state and although we have no relations with Georgia as such, the situation there can only cause us concern,” said Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary. How the protest will develop is completely open. At least the journalist and regional expert Neil Hauer does not expect a war. The Kremlin was far too heavily challenged in its invasion of Ukraine. Hauer explained that Russia even reduced its forces in the two breakaway areas in favor of a deployment in the Ukraine war.

Putin’s Russia and possible hybrid warfare in Georgia

“Russia has withdrawn the overwhelming majority of its military equipment from Abkhazia and South Ossetia for use in Ukraine,” he stressed. The Washington Post sees Putin’s hybrid warfare in the protests in Georgia and recalled the Maidan uprising of 2014. Russia attacked Georgia in 2008. At that time the war lasted five days. The conflict had an impact on the relationship between the EU and the USA and Russia. A crisis developed. (mse)