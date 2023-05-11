As the Ukrainian spring offensive against the Russian occupier draws closer, concerns about the fate of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant are growing. The nuclear power station near the city of Enerhodar is the largest in Europe and is literally on the front line: right on the bank of the Dnipro occupied by Russian troops.

Whatever the long-awaited counter-offensive will look like, and when it will begin, it’s no secret that Ukrainian forces want to recapture territory in the southern provinces of Kherson and Zaporizhia from the Russians, hoping to push through to the Sea of ​​Azov and to Crimea. The army will have to pass the occupied nuclear power plant in all situations; that provides nuclear power plant safety experts, and certainly it International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has been worrying for months.

These were further increased this week by the Russian announcement that the occupiers intend to remove 2,700 workers from the nuclear power plant. Since its occupation by Russian troops shortly after the invasion in 2022, the plant is still predominantly operated by Ukrainian employees.

In anticipation of the Ukrainian spring offensive, Russia began evacuating more than 1,600 residents in occupied villages along the front line near Zaporizhia last weekend. People were also taken from Enerhodar.

Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the IAEA, who recently visited the nuclear power plant and has been trying for months to make safety agreements with both warring parties, said last weekend that the general situation in the area around the plant is becoming ‘increasingly unpredictable’ and ‘potentially dangerous’. He said he was “deeply concerned” about nuclear safety and the safety risks faced by the plant. “We must act now to prevent a serious nuclear accident and its consequences for the population and the environment. This huge nuclear facility must be protected.”

Grossi is concerned, among other things, about the enormous stress with which the employees of the plant have to do their work. In recent months, military activity in the area around the nuclear power plant has increased sharply, as both armies anticipate a major Ukrainian offensive.

Fear of nuclear disaster

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the location of the plant, in the middle of a war zone, has raised fears of a nuclear accident such as in 1986 in Chernobyl, in the north of Ukraine. At the time – when the country was still part of the Soviet Union – the largest nuclear disaster in history took place there.

Reported last week a team from the IAEA that Russian troops have stored military equipment, weapons and explosives in part of the plant.

The six reactors of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, which were built between 1980 and 1995, have been shut down because of the war, but that does not mean that the situation is under control. During mutual shelling, the power station was cut off several times from the power grid. If the water cooling system fails, the reactors overheat, a so-called meltdown. Staff at the plant had to use emergency diesel generators several times in recent months to cool the reactors.

The Ukrainian state-owned Energoatom warns that the Russian occupiers’ plan to “evacuate” 2,700 workers from the nuclear power plant will result in a “disastrous shortage of qualified personnel”. It is not clear whether the workers will be forced to leave the plant. It is also not known how many employees have been working at the power station since the start of the war. According to the IAEA, the number of employees has steadily decreased in recent months, but is still sufficient to safely operate the plant. They do this under the flag of the Russian operator Rosatom.

The Ukrainian operator who was forced to leave the nuclear power plant after the invasion hopes that the Russians will peacefully hand over control to Energoatom. “The fastest possible liberation of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, the eviction of the russian [Oekraïens voor Russische fascist] from Enerhodar and the transfer of control of the plant to the rightful Ukrainian operator Energoatom are the only way to solve the Russian mess at the plant and ensure the safety of the plant.”