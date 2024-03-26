Russia supplies oil directly to North Korea, a violation of UN sanctions imposed with Moscow's approval in 2017 over a series of North Korean nuclear tests. This is evident from satellite images from the British defense think tank RUSI where the Financial Times Tuesday about message.

The photos, taken between March 7 and 22, show five oil tankers calling at the port of Vostochny, in the Russian Far East. The ships sailed under the North Korean flag and had their transponders switched off – the mandatory equipment with which large seagoing vessels broadcast their position. Vostotsjny has a large oil terminal and is the end point of an almost five thousand kilometer long pipeline that connects various oil fields in Eastern and Western Siberia with the coast.

At least four of the ships involved are standing up sanctions lists of the UN, and should therefore not have access to Russian ports. Nevertheless, the tankers moored in Vostochny at a pier of a Russian oil company. At least two of the five ships then sailed to the North Korean port city of Chongjin, a journey of about three hundred kilometers as the crow flies.

According to a unanimously adopted in 2017 UN resolution North Korea is allowed to import a maximum of half a million barrels of crude oil annually. RUSI researchers estimate that the supply captured on the satellite images alone would account for a quarter of that quota.

Ammunition

The deliveries do not come as a surprise. North Korea and Russia have strengthened ties as both countries have become internationally isolated – North Korea over its weapons program and Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. North Korea has been supplying ammunition on a large scale to Russia for at least several months, which has given new impetus to its war in Ukraine.

On a visit to North Korea – one of a series of high-level visits back and forth – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in October last year that he had discussed in Pyongyang, among other things, “the supply of energy and other goods that our need friends in North Korea.”

Sanctions under pressure

There are fears that the international sanctions regime against North Korea will fall apart due to the rapprochement between the two countries. Not only do the satellite images indicate that Russia does indeed appear to be violating them, Russia is also threatening in the UN Security Council to torpedo the extension of the panel that monitors the implementation of UN sanctions against Pyongyang. A vote on this was postponed on Friday for that reason, reported the news site NK News, specialized in North Korea, last weekend.

Russia's top diplomat Oleg Burmistrov said on the sidelines of Lavrov's visit to North Korea in October that Moscow would not agree to new measures against the country.