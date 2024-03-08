There is currently an outbreak of measles in Europe. Children can become very ill from this. In the Netherlands, the National Vaccination Program has been helping to prevent children from becoming ill with dangerous diseases such as polio, measles, mumps and diphtheria for more than fifty years. But because fewer children have now been vaccinated than normal, doctors are afraid that measles will make many children sick here too. Which diseases do our children receive a shot against, and why is that important?