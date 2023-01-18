Home page World

From: Tanya Banner

Split

The “doomsday glacier” Thwaites has long worried researchers. Now there is a new reason – a domino effect is feared.

Antarctica – Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica is known as “Doomsday Glacier”. Research estimates that if it melts, the sea levels will rise by around 65 centimetres. That is dramatic, but not yet the “doomsday scenario”. Thwaites Glacier also works with Pine Island Glacier to prevent the West Antarctic Ice Sheet from flowing into the sea.

But the “doomsday glacier” has worried researchers for a long time: Studies show that the glacier is melting faster than expected and that this process is already responsible for four percent of global sea level rise. Just recently, a study showed that the “doomsday glacier” is melting along its underwater edge.

“Doomsday Glacier” loses Iceberg B-22A

Researcher Robert Larter put it bluntly when presenting the study: “Thwaites Glacier is really holding on with its fingernails”. One should expect “that in the future we will see big changes in small periods of time – even from one year to the next,” Larter continues. Now a French researcher has noticed one such change and made it public on Twitter: the B-22A iceberg has moved away from Thwaites Glacier.

B-22A is a giant iceberg that broke off Thwaites Glacier in March 2002 and served as a giant block of ice for 20 years. In 2002, the giant was 85 kilometers long and 64 kilometers wide and became entangled in rock about 100 kilometers off Thwaites Glacier. This provided additional stabilization as ice could repeatedly form between the iceberg and the glacier.

The glaciers are melting – How climate change is changing the earth View photo gallery

Iceberg B-22A was a brake pad in Antarctica for 20 years

In the past few months, the B-22A iceberg has now detached and drifted away, satellite images showing the the French climate researcher Simon Gascoin shows.

Gascoin and other scientists are therefore concerned. As early as 2020, researchers predicted in a study in the Journal of Glaciology that with the departure of the iceberg “a switch to less favorable mainland sea ice conditions” would be likely. “Any decrease in the persistence or extent of continental sea ice would ultimately increase the prospect of further retreat or breakup of the Thwaites Ice Tongue,” the study continues.

Thwaites Glacier, undated aerial photograph. © dpa/NASA/OIB/Jeremy Harbeck

Iceberg B-22A: Its disappearance could lead to a domino effect

A 2022 study worries “an open water regime could also allow for the seasonal inflow of solar-warmed surface water that enhances basal melt.” In short, the departure of the B-22A iceberg could have a domino effect: the sea ice would be more exposed to the sea and storms, making it more brittle, allowing seawater to seep under Thwaites Glacier and speeding up melting. Ultimately, this could also affect the West Antarctic Ice Sheet.

Research suggests that a complete loss of the “doomsday glacier” and surrounding ice basins could raise sea levels by three to ten meters. When you consider that, according to the UN, about 40 percent of the world’s population currently lives only about 97 kilometers from a coast, that’s a scary scenario. (tab)