Pieters went to a training camp with her team SD Worx in Spain last week. She stayed there to continue training with a group of track riders. Yesterday Pieters fell hard and lost consciousness. She was taken by air ambulance to the hospital where she was operated on immediately. “The operation itself was successful. The doctors were satisfied,” says her SD Worx sports director Danny Stam. ,,Now we have to wait and see how Amy will come out of her sleep. Fingers crossed. There is a lot of uncertainty.”