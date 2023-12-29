Home page politics

According to polls, a majority in Israel wants Benjamin Netanyahu to step down as head of government after the Gaza war.

Tel Aviv – After a year in office, Israel's government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are under great pressure. The Israeli public's current distrust of a wartime government leader is unprecedented, the newspaper reported Haaretz on Friday (December 29).

According to polls, the majority of Israelis want Netanyahu to be in power after the end of the war at the latest Israel wars resigns. Many people accuse him of not having taken personal responsibility for the Hamas massacre on October 7th.

But even before the brutal terrorist attack, there had been mass protests in Israel against Netanyahu and his coalition, which was sworn in on December 29, 2022. The most right-wing government in Israel's history is pushing for one controversial judicial reform Ahead. In the months before the war, it was criticized for endangering Israel's security and unity.

Netanyahu's controversial judicial reform in Israel: judges' tendencies leaked – state crisis could be imminent

The Supreme Court in Israel is expected to decide on the first core element of this judicial reform by mid-January. Israel's parliament in Jerusalem passed the first amendment to the law at the end of July despite massive resistance from the population. It is intended to deprive the Supreme Court of the opportunity to take action against “inappropriate” decisions by the government, the Prime Minister or individual ministers.

A few days ago the Israeli broadcaster leaked it Channel 12 a draft of the Supreme Court judgment. Accordingly, the majority of judges will declare the change in the law to be null and void. Eight judges should vote for the corresponding draft judgment and seven against it. In Israel's history, a comparable law has never been struck down by the Supreme Court. If this happens and the government does not accept the decision, the country will face a national crisis.

Polls in Israel: Gantz is ahead – shocking thesis about Netanyahu's war plans is circulating

Critics see the government's actions as a threat to Israel's democracy. Netanyahu's government argues that the court is too powerful in Israel and interferes too much in political issues. However, according to experts, the plans could also play into Netanyahu's hands in a corruption trial that has been ongoing against him for some time. The trial, which has been ongoing for more than three years, resumed in December after a break.

A year ago, former long-term Prime Minister Netanyahu returned to power after 18 months in opposition. In Israel's history, no one has been in office longer than the 74-year-old. It is uncertain whether Netanyahu will be able to remain as head of government after the war given the colossal failure on October 7th. Critics accuse him of the strengthening of the Hamas in the Gaza Strip to have tolerated or even encouraged.

According to recent surveys, the party of Benny Gantz, minister in the war cabinet, would be by far the strongest faction. The Haaretz already suspected that Netanyahu wanted the war in Gaza to never end in order to stay in power as long as possible. (dpa/frs)