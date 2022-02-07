AThey’re not too full yet, but at least fans are allowed to come to the games in the Bundesliga stadiums again. However, the much-demanded uniformity is still not far off. 500 spectators saw the home win of VfL Wolfsburg against Fürth, 10,000 were allowed elsewhere. This “federal patchwork quilt” has also become familiar to the concert industry in the course of the pandemic – and as in sport, there have been many complaints about it. Because different requirements depending on the federal state or city made tour planning enormously difficult.

Of course, there have only been a fraction of the usual number of tours in the past two years. Most were on the small side and shows by international artists were extremely rare. Hardly anything is happening at the moment. In contrast to football, which is known to take place in the open air, the indoor season would be for concerts – a considerable disadvantage in view of the risk of infection.

Many upcoming shows, but drastic lack of staff

Many organizers would have prudently not postponed tours to the first quarter of 2022 anyway, “because, unlike politicians, they saw the pandemic situation coming,” CTS Eventim boss Klaus-Peter Schulenberg emphasized in the FAZ at the end of last year. In this context, he once again referred to another problem that has been accompanying the industry for months: “Events can only be carried out economically without or with very little capacity restrictions.” The hope for a real restart rests on the second quarter and with a view to the pandemic on similar steps as in other countries.

Again and again reference is made to how much more is already possible abroad. There are more than enough scheduled concerts. If only because of the tours that have been postponed several times in the past few months. The competition for the naturally limited time and purchasing power of music fans is enormous, and most venues hardly have any free dates.

A major challenge for the restart is of course the lack of staff, which around 50 larger and smaller organizers and service providers have recently pointed out again. In an “incendiary letter” which the industry magazine “Musikwoche” had initially reported on, the organizers propose a total of seven measures. According to a person responsible from the list of signatories, the letter is addressed to the respective political contacts.

“Domino effect” to the point of musicians giving up?

The companies on the list include large ones such as FKP Scorpio or Semmel Concerts, which belong to Eventim’s network of organizers, as well as regional ones such as those responsible for Batschkapp in Frankfurt, the Berlin agency Landstreicher or Prime Entertainment from Cologne. There are also service providers from the security industry, for example. The proposals include the basic de-bureaucratization of contractual requirements for major events, but also raising the exemption limit for marginal part-time employees in the industry from 450 to 1,200 euros per month. In addition, “compensation for additional personnel expenses” and “return support” are suggested.

The concerns for the industry are by no means new. Months ago, it was warned that tour managers, sound and light technicians and other specialists were forced to look for other jobs due to the long forced break and could not return to the concert business, or only to a limited extent.

The urgency results from the fact that there is now a perspective for the many booked concerts and the festival season. Currently, however, there is a threat of cancellations – even of concerts that have long been sold out – because there are not enough staff. However, the state cancellation insurance covers “only 90 percent of the cancellation costs actually incurred”, so that organizers could be brought to their knees by a series of canceled shows. As a result, there is a risk of a “domino effect” that threatens service providers, venues and ultimately artists.

In fact, concerts are the most important source of income for many musicians. For some, the situation is also made more difficult by the long waiting times for vinyl pressings due to the large rush. Added to this are higher prices as a result of increased energy costs and scarce raw materials.